Baltimore’s Gervonta “Tank” Davis says he is fed up with boxing and will retire at the end of next year.

“After next year, I’m out of it,” Davis said Tuesday at a press conference announcing his next bout. “Yeah, out of this sport.”

Davis is scheduled to fight Lamont Roach Jr., a D.C. boxer, on March 1 at Barclays Center in New York. After Davis reportedly showed up to a press conference meant to hype the fight more than four hours late, the two fighters bantered repeatedly and a moderator moved past Davis’ shocking announcement.

Later, in individual interviews, Davis elaborated on why he planned to leave the sport.

“This shit is trash, garbage,” he said, according to Yahoo! Sports. “Fed up. I’m fed up with the whole shit. … I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that’s it. I want to be living without being seen.”

He told Inside Boxing Live he felt he needed to step away from the sport for the good of his family.

“That’s why I don’t want to box no more,” he said. “I want to do therapy, right? But I feel as though, if I do therapy, it would lose the fire that I have inside of me. I want everything out of me where so I don’t never think about fighting again, I don’t think about even getting angry. Because I have two girls, two daughters. I want to be much softer, be more humble and things like that.”

Davis’ trainer, Calvin Ford, did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Davis, 30, grew up in Sandtown-Winchester and began training with Ford at Upton Boxing Gym when he was 5. He is 30-0 as a professional, with 28 knockouts.

He last fought in June, after a year layoff, and knocked out Frank Martin in the eighth round. He was expected to earn $10 million from that fight, bringing his career earnings to $46 million.

Davis traveled to Paris over the summer to support the U.S. boxing team, despite being on probation for a hit-and-run incident that happened in 2020 in Baltimore. A judged had originally rejected his request before granting him permission to leave.

More recently, he asked to travel to Japan in November to celebrate his 30th birthday. That request was denied, and the condo association at Silo Point moved to foreclose on a $3.75 million penthouse he owns. Davis’ lawyer told The Banner he had made all necessary payments and settled the issue.