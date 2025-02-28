NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis will pack the place Saturday night, just as he always does when he fights.

“Tank” set a record for a boxing card in Brooklyn with an announced crowd of nearly 19,000 fans the last time he fought there, then drew more than that in Washington and Las Vegas for his next two fights.

The WBA lightweight champion’s crowds are so large that they get measured against acts much bigger than boxers. The live gate at Washington’s Capital One Arena for his 2023 bout broke the building record set by the Rolling Stones, and if Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) can set the overall Barclays Center record Saturday, it would again mean bumping off Mick Jagger and Co.

“I’ve said this before, but any time Tank Davis fights, it’s much bigger than another championship fight,” promoter Tom Brown said. “It’s an event.”

Lamont Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) wants to be more than just the other name on the marquee in this one.

The WBA super featherweight champion is moving up in hopes of adding a belt in a second weight class, though he didn’t have much knockout power at 130 pounds and will have to show he can stand up to Davis’ devasting punches at 135.

He’s given little chance of doing so. Davis is a -1600 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook, making the three-division champion such an overwhelming favorite that a $1,600 wager would win just $100.

“I don’t really care too much about the outside critics,” Roach said. “I know what I could do in the ring, and that’s the only thing that matters honestly, is that I go out and give it my all and perform. And most likely, nine times out of 10 when I do that, I’ll be victorious.”

How to watch on streaming and TV

The pay-per-view bout is available on Prime Video for $79.95, regardless of Prime membership. Fans can also access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets and PPV.com for $79.99.

Familiar Foes

Davis, from Baltimore, and Roach, from Washington, were amateur rivals, and their teams are cordial. Davis agreed that Roach may be the most-skilled opponent he has faced, saying Roach was an “A-plus fighter.”

But a friendly face won’t change how much Davis wants to punch it.

“No, I’m going to do me,” he said. “I’m going to do me regardless.”

Critics would rather Davis do it against someone his own size, rather than another opponent coming up to fight him, or in the case of his showdown with Ryan Garcia in 2023, one who had to drop down. But the fans keep showing up no matter who is in the other corner, and Roach even thanked Davis for picking him for the payday that comes Saturday.

“He’s the cash cow, he’s a honcho,” Roach said. “Gave me the opportunity. Let’s boogie.”

A lightweight unification showdown for Davis against Vasiliy Lomachenko has never materialized and a bout with Shakur Stevenson might be the preferred one nowadays for fight fans. More of those types of events now seem easier to make with Saudi Arabian funding getting rival promotional companies to work together.

Davis is doing just fine no matter who or where he fights. Brown said Davis’ fourth fight in Brooklyn — where he won his first title in 2017 — is already guaranteed to surpass the gate from his 2022 knockout of Rolly Romero.

“Obviously he’s a superstar. He’s going to sell out … we know that,” Roach said. “But if it already broke the last record, it’s because he’s got a better dance partner.”

Good enough to stay on his feet against Davis?

“You know what I come to do, man,” Davis said. “You know why I’m here.”