The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Gov. Wes Moore shares his reaction to learning that the Orioles were sold (4:56); his conversations with the new ownership group (9:45); what it would take to get an NBA franchise in Baltimore (18:53); and the possibility of Camden Yards getting a commercial name (23:00).

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.