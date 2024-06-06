Orioles Hall of Famer Gregg Olson registered six stellar seasons at the back end of Baltimore’s bullpen, compiling 160 saves with the club. Now a broadcaster, Olson gets an up-close view of the 2024 team and legendary closer Craig Kimbrel.
On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Olson joins Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to chat about his impressions of the current group of Orioles (1:07), the impact of having a true ace (2:56), Kimbrel’s season so far (5:51), the evolution of the closer role (7:22), Tommy John surgery (9:48), the best closers ever (14:00), Ángel Hernández (18:10), policing baseball (15:57) and more. Then Adam’s son August joins the show (32:24) to talk about watching his dad compete in a home run derby in Cooperstown and the Jones’ trip to India (39:16).
You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.