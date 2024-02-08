MIAMI — Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was away from the team Wednesday, one day after the Baltimore native was involved in a car crash in which others were injured, the team said.

The incident happened after Miami’s game against Orlando on Tuesday night. The Heat listed Highsmith out for Wednesday’s game against San Antonio for personal reasons.

“Our hearts go out to those who were injured,” the team said in a news release.

Highsmith was not injured, and there was no listing in the Miami-Dade court system of any charges being filed in relation to the crash. A request to police officials for incident reports related to the crash was not immediately answered.

Highsmith is averaging 5.8 points this season.