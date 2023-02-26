Aberdeen and Kenwood set to wind it back in state boys basketball playoffs

No. 14 Eagles rout Towson; Bluebirds survive Patapsco for rematch Tuesday in Class 3A North semifinals

By VSN Staff

Published on: February 25, 2023 8:23 PM EST

Aberdeen's Tylan Bass prepares to shoot a 3-pointer during Tuesday night's key UCBAC Chesapeake boys basketball contest with C. Milton Wright. Bass finished with a game-high 27 points as the Eagles claimed sole possession of first with a 77-68 victory in Harford County.
Tylan Bass helped No. 14 Aberdeen boys baskedtball team advance to the Class 3A North Region I quarterfinals Friday. Bass finished with 13 points as the Eagles handled Towson in an opening round contest. (Eric Bem)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Aberdeen High and Kenwood, who opened their respective boys basketball seasons against each other, will meet again, this time in the Class 3A North Region I semifinals after opening round victories Friday.

The 14th-ranked Eagles routed Towson, 99-55, while Kenwood held off Patapsco, 55-54, to set the rematch Tuesday in Harford County for a spot in the region final Thursday.

After blowing a 12-point first quarter advantage, Kenwood got a free throw from junior Danny Webb with 1 minute, 14 seconds left in regulation to knock off its Baltimore County rival for the second time this season.

Webb  with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the No. 3 seed Bluebirds (17-6 overall), and Austin Mbuyi added 15 points and nine rebounds. Patapsco, which lost to Kenwood, 80-66, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Aberdeen (19-4) had a much easier time as the UCBAC Chesapeake champions won for the 12th straight decision. Six players scored in double figures, led by Artarus Brown’s 20 points and Tyseaun Rodgers had 15.

The second-seeded Eagles led 24-15 after the opening quarter before exploding for 32 points in the second frame for a 56-28 halftime cushion. Kenny Hunter and Tylan Bass added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

In the season opener, Aberdeen raced out to a 29-15 first quarter lead, only to see Kenwood rally for a 78-71 victory. Tuesday’s victor will play fourth-seeded Edgewood or No. 1 seed C. Milton Wright for a spot in the state quarterfinals Thursday.

MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Friday

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

No. 3 Perryville 71, No. 6 Bohemia Manor 36

No. 7 Joppatowne 53, No. 2 Havre de Grace 46

North

Region I

No. 4 ACCE 57, No. 5 New Era Academy 49

No. 3 Forest Park 72, No. 6 Green Street Academy 59

Region II

No. 4 Reginald Lewis 73, No. 5 National Academy 28

South

Region I

No. 5 Francis Scott Key 52, No. 4 Chesapeake Science Point 48

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

No. 4 Harford Tech 84, No. 5 Rising Sun 45

No. 3 North East 68, No. 6 North Harford 49

North

Region I

No. 4 Owings Mills 38, No. 5 Lansdowne 28

No. 3 Randallstown 72, No. 6 Carver A&T 33

Region II

No. 5 Eastern Tech 69, No. 4 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 54

No. 3 Dunbar 58, No. 6 Sparrows Point 11

No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 68, No. 7 Southwestern 2

West

Region I

No. 4 Winters Mill 61, No. 5 South Carroll 51

Region II

No. 4 Poolesville 55, No. 5 Glenelg 50

No. 6 Hammond 59, No. 3 Williamsport 46

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

No. 4 Westminster 61, No. 5 Marriotts Ridge 47

No. 3 Howard 74, No. 6 Mount Hebron 54

Region II

No. 4 Atholton 69, No. 5 Oakland Mills 57

North

Region I

No. 4 Milford Mill 68, No. 5 Digital Harbor 20

No. 6 Woodlawn 61, No. 3 Patterson 59

No. 2 Poly 90, No. 7 Franklin 49

Region II

No. 5 Edgewood 64, No. 4 Bel Air 51

No. 3 Kenwood 55, No. 6 Patapsco 54

No. 2 Aberdeen 99, No. 7 Towson 54

South

Region II

No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 75, No. 4 Oxon Hill 31

No. 3 James M. Bennett 74, No. 6 Crofton 56

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

No. 5 Arundel 74, No. 4 Old Mill 64

No. 3 Glen Burnie 66, No. 6 North County 65

Region II

No. 4 Severna Park 43, No. 5 Leonardtown 36

No. 3 North Point 83, No. 6 Annapolis 63

North

Region I

No. 4 Perry Hall 63, No. 5 Catonsville 60

No. 6 Dundalk 59, No. 3 Mervo 49

Tuesday

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

Kent County winner at No. 1 Patterson Mill

Joppatowne at Perryville

North

Region I

ACCE winner at No. 1 Edmondson

Forest Park at No. 2 SEED

Region II

Reginald Lewis at No. 1 Lake Clifton

No. 3 Coppin Academy at No. 2 Benjamin Franklin

South

Region I

Francis Scott Key at No. 1 Pikesville

No. 3 Loch Raven at No. 2 Western Tech

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

Rising Sun at No. 1 Elkton

North Harford at No. 2 Fallston

North

Region I

Owings Mills at No. 1 New Town

Randallstown at No. 2 Hereford

Region II

Eastern Tech at No. 1 Overlea

Dunbar at Carver Vo-Tech

West

Region I

Winters Mill at No. 1 Liberty

No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century

Region II

Hammond at No. 2 Middletown

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

Westminster at No. 1 Manchester Valley

Howard at No. 2 Centennial

Region II

Atholton at No. 1 Long Reach

No. 3 River Hill at No. 2 Wilde Lake

North

Region I

Milford Mill at No. 1 City

Woodlawn at Poly

Region II

Edgewood at No. 1 C. Milton Wright

Kenwood at Aberdeen

South

Region II

Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 1 Stephen Decatur

James M. Bennett at No. 2 Northeast

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

Arundel at No. 1 Meade

Glen Burnie at No. 2 Reservoir

Region II

Severna Park at No. 1 South River

North Point at No. 2 Broadneck

North

Region I

Perry Hall at No. 1 Parkville

Dundalk at No. 2 Dulaney