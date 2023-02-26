Aberdeen and Kenwood set to wind it back in state boys basketball playoffs

Aberdeen High and Kenwood, who opened their respective boys basketball seasons against each other, will meet again, this time in the Class 3A North Region I semifinals after opening round victories Friday.
The 14th-ranked Eagles routed Towson, 99-55, while Kenwood held off Patapsco, 55-54, to set the rematch Tuesday in Harford County for a spot in the region final Thursday.
After blowing a 12-point first quarter advantage, Kenwood got a free throw from junior Danny Webb with 1 minute, 14 seconds left in regulation to knock off its Baltimore County rival for the second time this season.
Webb with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the No. 3 seed Bluebirds (17-6 overall), and Austin Mbuyi added 15 points and nine rebounds. Patapsco, which lost to Kenwood, 80-66, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Aberdeen (19-4) had a much easier time as the UCBAC Chesapeake champions won for the 12th straight decision. Six players scored in double figures, led by Artarus Brown’s 20 points and Tyseaun Rodgers had 15.
The second-seeded Eagles led 24-15 after the opening quarter before exploding for 32 points in the second frame for a 56-28 halftime cushion. Kenny Hunter and Tylan Bass added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
In the season opener, Aberdeen raced out to a 29-15 first quarter lead, only to see Kenwood rally for a 78-71 victory. Tuesday’s victor will play fourth-seeded Edgewood or No. 1 seed C. Milton Wright for a spot in the state quarterfinals Thursday.
MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Friday
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
No. 3 Perryville 71, No. 6 Bohemia Manor 36
No. 7 Joppatowne 53, No. 2 Havre de Grace 46
North
Region I
No. 4 ACCE 57, No. 5 New Era Academy 49
No. 3 Forest Park 72, No. 6 Green Street Academy 59
Region II
No. 4 Reginald Lewis 73, No. 5 National Academy 28
South
Region I
No. 5 Francis Scott Key 52, No. 4 Chesapeake Science Point 48
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
No. 4 Harford Tech 84, No. 5 Rising Sun 45
No. 3 North East 68, No. 6 North Harford 49
North
Region I
No. 4 Owings Mills 38, No. 5 Lansdowne 28
No. 3 Randallstown 72, No. 6 Carver A&T 33
Region II
No. 5 Eastern Tech 69, No. 4 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 54
No. 3 Dunbar 58, No. 6 Sparrows Point 11
No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 68, No. 7 Southwestern 2
West
Region I
No. 4 Winters Mill 61, No. 5 South Carroll 51
Region II
No. 4 Poolesville 55, No. 5 Glenelg 50
No. 6 Hammond 59, No. 3 Williamsport 46
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
No. 4 Westminster 61, No. 5 Marriotts Ridge 47
No. 3 Howard 74, No. 6 Mount Hebron 54
Region II
No. 4 Atholton 69, No. 5 Oakland Mills 57
North
Region I
No. 4 Milford Mill 68, No. 5 Digital Harbor 20
No. 6 Woodlawn 61, No. 3 Patterson 59
No. 2 Poly 90, No. 7 Franklin 49
Region II
No. 5 Edgewood 64, No. 4 Bel Air 51
No. 3 Kenwood 55, No. 6 Patapsco 54
No. 2 Aberdeen 99, No. 7 Towson 54
South
Region II
No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 75, No. 4 Oxon Hill 31
No. 3 James M. Bennett 74, No. 6 Crofton 56
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
No. 5 Arundel 74, No. 4 Old Mill 64
No. 3 Glen Burnie 66, No. 6 North County 65
Region II
No. 4 Severna Park 43, No. 5 Leonardtown 36
No. 3 North Point 83, No. 6 Annapolis 63
North
Region I
No. 4 Perry Hall 63, No. 5 Catonsville 60
No. 6 Dundalk 59, No. 3 Mervo 49
Tuesday
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
Kent County winner at No. 1 Patterson Mill
Joppatowne at Perryville
North
Region I
ACCE winner at No. 1 Edmondson
Forest Park at No. 2 SEED
Region II
Reginald Lewis at No. 1 Lake Clifton
No. 3 Coppin Academy at No. 2 Benjamin Franklin
South
Region I
Francis Scott Key at No. 1 Pikesville
No. 3 Loch Raven at No. 2 Western Tech
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
Rising Sun at No. 1 Elkton
North Harford at No. 2 Fallston
North
Region I
Owings Mills at No. 1 New Town
Randallstown at No. 2 Hereford
Region II
Eastern Tech at No. 1 Overlea
Dunbar at Carver Vo-Tech
West
Region I
Winters Mill at No. 1 Liberty
No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century
Region II
Hammond at No. 2 Middletown
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
Westminster at No. 1 Manchester Valley
Howard at No. 2 Centennial
Region II
Atholton at No. 1 Long Reach
No. 3 River Hill at No. 2 Wilde Lake
North
Region I
Milford Mill at No. 1 City
Woodlawn at Poly
Region II
Edgewood at No. 1 C. Milton Wright
Kenwood at Aberdeen
South
Region II
Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 1 Stephen Decatur
James M. Bennett at No. 2 Northeast
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
Arundel at No. 1 Meade
Glen Burnie at No. 2 Reservoir
Region II
Severna Park at No. 1 South River
North Point at No. 2 Broadneck
North
Region I
Perry Hall at No. 1 Parkville
Dundalk at No. 2 Dulaney