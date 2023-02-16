Aberdeen, Elkton rule the UCBAC

Eagles and Elks leave no doubt in claiming boys basketball titles

Published on: February 16, 2023 8:34 AM EST|Updated on: February 16, 2023 1:26 PM EST

Aberdeen boys basketball coach Bill Jones talks to his squad during a timeout in a recent game. The No. 15 Eagles clinched first in the UCBAC Chesapeake with a victory over Havre de Grace Tuesday evening.
Aberdeen High and Elkton are the top boys basketball teams in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference for the 2022-23 season as each clinched first in their respective divisions.

The 15th-ranked Eagles completed Chesapeake Division play with an 85-75 victory at Havre de Grace Tuesday. Senior Tylan Bass scored 25 points for Aberdeen (18-4 overall), and Tyseaun Rodgers added 23.

The Eagles scored 53 points over the second and third periods to complete an 11-1 run in Chesapeake play. After losing at undefeated and No. 3 Parkville, Aberdeen has won 11 straight decisions.

Elkton finished an unbeaten run through the Susquehanna with a 74-44 victory at Bohemia Manor Tuesday evening. K.J. Minter scored 21 points and Obote Briscoe finished with 14.

Despite a rash of injuries, Elkton coach Charles Givens saw his team dominate through the second half of league play.

“The kids have worked hard. We’ve worked through injuries…it’s been another man down, another man down,” said Givens, whose team won its final seven Susquehanna matches by double digits. “We’ve gotten help from a lot of people.”

The Elks (14-0 Susquehanna) have gotten a big boost from Minter, a freshman, who was called up from the junior varsity during the Christmas holiday. He has complimented seniors and returning starters Zyan Williams and Jaden Nichols.

The Elks improved to 19-2 with a road victory over Edgewood Wednesday evening. Elkton completes the regular season at C. Milton Wright Friday evening.

