Another championship double-take for Broadneck

Broadneck High lacrosse is headed back to the Class 4A state championship. The Bruin girls and boys squads each captured state semifinal victories Saturday afternoon at Crofton.

The No. 7 Broadneck boys kept their pursuit of a first state crown in nearly 30 years, outlasting Frederick County’s Urbana, 9-8, in overtime. The 10th-ranked Bruin girls moved to closer to a 3-peat with a 17-4 romp of North County.

Broadneck (14-5 overall) was simply too much for its Anne Arundel County rival, leading 12-2 at halftime. Lilly Kelley finished with four goals to lead a balanced attack.

“No one wants to hog the ball, no one wants to score all the goals. We’re OK with sharing it and I think that shows because that ends up being better for all of us,” Kelley said. “I think we wanted to leave a legacy and go out on a high note.”

Siena Miller, a sophomore attacker, recorded three goals for the Bruins, and Nora Lopes, Lily Trout and Mary Moore scored two goals apiece. Olivia Orso also scored twice and tallied three assists.

Broadneck girls lacrosse is a win away from a third straight Class 4A state crown. The No. 10 Bruins routed Anne Arundel County rival North County in a state semifinal Saturday at Crofton.

“I feel like we were distributing the ball, a lot of people working, a lot of people were moving, we changed up some things on the draw and managed to get that as well so that was good,” Broadneck coach Katy Kelley said.

North County (12-5), making its first semifinal appearance since 1993, got two goals from Alyssa Yost.

“We stepped up to the challenge this year and I’m really proud of how they did it,” said Knights coach Dave Mueller. “We didn’t play the ball we’re capable of playing, but I’m still proud of them...the season has been a great season.”

Wednesday at 6 p.m. Stevenson University, Broadneck will play Dulaney for the state crown. The Lions defeated Montgomery County’s Walter Johnson in the other 4A state semifinal, played at Bel Air Saturday.

The last team to win three straight titles in the state’s largest classification for girls lacrosse was Severna Park, which won three straight 4A/3A crowns (2007-2009).

“I think there are things that are beneficial to having been there (state championship) before. There’s experience and a level of understanding from my older kids of what it means to get there,” coach Kelley said. “There is kind of a target on our back and the teams we’re facing are talented teams, so it’s gonna take quite a bit to get the job done.”

Broadneck boys’ pursuit of perfection is still intact. Barely.

Ryan Della’s goal inside the first minute of overtime was the difference for the undefeated Bruins (19-0). After Broadneck won the faceoff to begin overtime, Della curled off a screen, took the feed from Ryan Salazar and fired a perfectly placed shot from about eight yards out.

“I knew the goalie was a lefty from the start so I shot it top left [because] that was the best option

there. It went in and I was just super excited,” said Della, a 6-foot-4 senior.

The Anne Arundel County champs led 7-4 entering the fourth before the tide turned as Jayden Sharper, Gavin McKay and Dylan Lange led an invigorating Urbana comeback.

Trailing 8-7 with 30 seconds left in regulation, McKay scored off a pass from Sharper to force overtime. Bruins faceoff ace Graham Hartman won at the “X” to start the overtime session.

Seconds later, Broadneck’s bid for a first state championship since 1997 was back on track. Wednesday night at 8 p.m. at Stevenson University’s Mustang Stadium, the Bruins will play Montgomery County’s Sherwood.