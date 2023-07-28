Area standouts to represent at All-America Lacrosse game

The nation’s best high school lacrosse players in the Class of 2023 will be on display at the All-America Senior Game, Saturday at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood Field.

Nine locals will suit up for the South squad in the girls match at 5:30 p.m. Lexi Dupcak, a University of Maryland-bound midfielder who led Broadneck to a second consecutive Class 4A state championship in the spring, will be joined by future Terp teammates Maisy Clevinger (Marriotts Ridge) and Julia Soriano (Bryn Mawr).

St. Paul’s, which reached a third straight IAAM A Conference final in the spring, will be represented by Lauren Steer (Georgetown) and Natalie Shurtleff (Clemson). Glenelg Country’s Ashley Dyer and Reagan Byrne (Clemson), Glenelg’s Isa Torres (Virginia Tech) and Jasmine Stanton (Clemson) from Century, will play for the South.

Two-time reigning MIAA A champ McDonogh will have two performers in Mac Christmas, McCabe Millon in the 8 p.m. boys contest along with Kyle Foster (Ohio State) from Boys’ Latin.

McDonogh’s A.J. Marsh, the Baltimore Banner/Varsity Sports Network Player of the Year during the spring was also selected, but will not play Saturday. Marsh, a defensemen, has started as a Plebe at the Naval Academy.

Millon, who’s headed to Virginia, was the nation’s top player in the Class of 2023 by Inside Lacrosse. The Baltimore-based publication selected the All-America Senior Game participants.

ALL-AMERICA SENIOR LACROSSE GAME

When: Saturday July 30

Time: 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys)

Where: Homewood Field, Johns Hopkins University

GIRLS

North

Sydney Grogan, Bedford (ME), defense (College attending: Yale)

Chloe Humphrey, Darien (CT), attack (North Carolina)

Keira Rooney, Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.), midfield (Florida)

Kate Timarky, Centereach (N.Y.), attack (Notre Dame)

Ellie Burdick, Greenwich (CT) Academy, defense (Dartmouth)

Avery Ruhnke, Portsmouth (N.H.), midfield (Loyola)

Olivia Schorr, Canadaigua (N.Y.) Academy, midfield (Stony Brook)

Lacey Downey, West Babylon (N.Y.), attack (Boston College)

Cecelia Webb, Summitt (N.J.), defense (Virginia)

Madison Alaimo, Wantagh (N.Y.), attack (Virginia)

Kaci Benoit, Darien (CT), defense (Syracuse)

Delaney Radin, Long Beach (N.Y.), attack (Florida)

Ryan Hapgood, Darien (CT), midfield (Dartmouth)

Lindsey Devir, Ridgewood (N.J.), midfield (Stanford)

Caitlin Barrett, Manhasset (N.Y.), midfield (Duke)

Ashlee Volpe, Corning Painted Post (N.Y.), attack (Syracuse)

Kylee Colbert, North Shore (N.Y.), midfield (Boston College)

Alexandra Schneider, Manhasset (N.Y.), defense (Virginia)

Ava Arceri, Smithtown (N.Y.), midfield (Stanford)

Felicia Giglio, Bayport-Blue Point (N.Y.), goalie (Navy)

Eva Ingrilli, Wantagh (N.Y.), attack (North Carolina)

Shae Lembo, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), goalie (Stanford)

South

Alexa Vogelman, Owen J. Roberts (PA), midfield (Syracuse)

Lauren Steer, St. Paul’s, attack (Georgetown)

Ashley Dyer, Glenelg Country, defense (Florida)

Lydia Colasante, Tatnall School (DE), midfield (Boston College)

Rowan Clancy, Georgetown Visitation (D.C.), defense (Michigan)

Jasmine Stanton, Century, attack (Clemson)

Samantha Hughes, Castle View (CO), defense (Florida)

Bella Goodwin, Pingry School (N.J.), midfield (Duke)

Regan Bryne, Glenelg Country, attack (Clemson)

Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, midfield (Maryland)

Natalie Shurtleff, St. Paul’s, midfield (Clemson)

Annabella Schafer, Hill School (PA), defense (Maryland)

Lexi Dupcak, Broadneck, midfield (Maryland)

Isa Torres, Glenelg, midfield (Virginia Tech)

Taylor Lapointe, George Steinbrenner (FL), midfield (Northwestern)

Ava Bleckley, Archbishop Carroll (PA), midfield (James Madison)

Alexis Ventresca, Episcopal Academy (PA), attack (Northwestern)

Gabrielle Koury, Owen J. Roberts (PA), midfield (Florida)

Reese Robinson, McKinney North (TX), attack (Rutgers)

Julia Suriano, Bryn Mawr, goalie (Maryland)

Alex Dorr, American Heritage (FL), midfield (Denver)

Betty Nelson, Columbine (CO), goalie (North Carolina)

BOYS

North

Peter Moynihan, Taft (N.Y.), attack (Yale)

Patrick Jameison, Episcopal Academy (PA), goalie (Duke)

Matt Tully, Noble & Greenough (MA), goalie (Cornell)

Cal Girard, Manhasset (N.Y.), faceoff specialist (Duke)

Leo Hoffman, Brunswick (CT) School, midfield (PENN)

James Carroll, Boston (MA) College Catholic, longstick midfield (Georgetown)

Andrew Greenspan, Brunswick (CT) School, faceoff specialist (Notre Dame)

Thomas Gravino, Victor (N.Y.), midfield (Maryland)

Rowan Clay, Culver (IN) Academy, defense (Michigan)

Jackson Greene, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), midfield (Harvard)

Jake Melchionni, Delbarton (N.J.), longstick midfield (Villanova)

Willem Firth, Hill Academy (PA), attack (Cornell)

Hunter Speiss, Brunswick (CT) School, defense (Princeton)

Carson Krammer, Lake Washington (WA), midfield (Princeton)

Brock Behrman, Salisbury (CT) School, attack (Notre Dame)

Ty Banks, Western Reserve Academy (OH), longstick midfield/defense (Georgetown)

Gabriel Sorichetti, Culver (IN) Academy, attack (Johns Hopkins)

Owen Duffy, St. Anthony’s (N.Y.), attack (North Carolina)

Shawn Lyght, Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), defense (Notre Dame)

Benn Johnston, Avon Old Farms (CT), midfield (Duke)

Elijah Stobaugh, IMG Academy (FL), midfield (Maryland)

Tomas Delgado, Brunswick School (CT), midfield (Duke)

Trey Deere, Salisbury (CT) School, attack (Syracuse)

Jake Spallina, Mount Sinai (N.Y.), midfield (Syracuse)

South

Colin Burns, Georgetown Prep, attack (Princeton)

Brady Wambach, Salisbury (CT) School, faceoff specialist (North Carolina)

Anderson Moore, Briarwood Christian (AL), goalie (Georgetown)

Quintan Kilrain, Lawrenceville (N.J.) School, defense (Johns Hopkins)

Willis Burt, Haverford (PA) School, midfield (Virginia)

Colin Kurdyla, Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.), midfield (Rutgers)

McCabe Millon, McDonogh, attack (Virginia)

Kyle Foster, Boys’ Latin, defense (Ohio State)

Hill Plunkett, Roswell (GA), attack (Army)

AJ Nikolic, Malvern (PA) Prep, attack/midfield (Cornell)

Kyle Lehman, Wissahickon, attack (Penn State)

Larry Horning, Georgetown Prep, midfield (Georgetown)

Donny Scott, Hill Academy (PA), defense (Syracuse)

Hunter Chauvette, Lawrenceville (N.J.) School, attack (Johns Hopkins)

Ben Beacham, La Costa Canyon (CA), midfield (PENN)

Sean Creter, Hunterdon Central (N.J.), faceoff specialist/midfield (Maryland)

Jackie Weller, St. John’s (D.C.), faceoff specialist (Michigan)

Mac Christmas, McDonogh, defense (Duke)

Nate Kabiri, Georgetown Prep, attack (Princeton)

A.J. Marsh, McDonogh, defense (Navy; will not play Saturday)

Pasha Hakimi, St. Albans (D.C.), longstick midfield (PENN)