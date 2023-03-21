Baltimore area baseball games to watch

No. 1 Archbishop Spalding at No. 4 Calvert Hall, Crispino Stadium, March 24, 6.30 p.m.
The defending MIAA A Conference champion Cavaliers begin their title defense under the lights at Crispino Stadium in Towson.
No. 14 Bel Air at No. 10 Fallston, March 27, 3.30 p.m.
This is a matchup of two of the top teams in Harford County and the UCBAC Chesapeake.
No. 12 Archbishop Curley at No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, April 5, 12 and 4 p.m.
A big test for the Friars as they invade Dominic Pachence Field in Severn for a MIAA A twinbill with the reigning champ Cavaliers.
No. 11 Glenelg at No. 6 River Hill, April 11, 4.15 p.m.
Defending Class 2A champion Glenelg travels to Clarksville to face the defending Howard County champion Hawks in a Howard County league special.
No. 2 John Carroll at No. 4 Calvert Hall, April 14, 6.30 p.m.
The two teams expected to challenge No. 1 Spalding this season in the MIAA A do battle under the lights in Towson.
No. 6 River Hill at No. 13 Reservoir, April 17, 4.15 p.m.
These fierce Howard County rivals played a 12-inning classic last spring won by Gators as this matchup could be once again a preview of a 3A East Region playoff showdown.
No. 7 Broadneck at No. 3 Severna Park, April 19, 4.45 p.m.
Always a fun game between these two Anne Arundel County neighbors that often has league championship or 4A East Region seedings ramifications.
No. 2 John Carroll at No. 1 Archbishop Spalding, April 21, 4.30 p.m.
This could be a big showdown for the MIAA A Conference regular season title and the top seed in the post season double elimination tournament.
No. 5 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 3 Severna Park, April 28, 4.45 p.m.
Defending 3A state champion Cougars travel to 4A state finalist Falcons in a final regular season contest that went 12 innings last spring, ending in a 5-5 tie. This game could determine the Anne Arundel County regular season championship.
Perry Hall at No. 8 Hereford, May 4, 4 p.m.
The bragging rights in Baltimore County could be at stake in this late season meeting. Perry Hall could very well be in the Baltimore Banner/Varsity Sports Network Top 15 and gearing up for the 4A playoffs while Hereford will be preparing for the 2A postseason.