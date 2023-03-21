Baltimore area baseball games to watch

This is a matchup of two of the top teams in Harford County and the UCBAC Chesapeake.

A big test for the Friars as they invade Dominic Pachence Field in Severn for a MIAA A twinbill with the reigning champ Cavaliers.

The two teams expected to challenge No. 1 Spalding this season in the MIAA A do battle under the lights in Towson.

These fierce Howard County rivals played a 12-inning classic last spring won by Gators as this matchup could be once again a preview of a 3A East Region playoff showdown.

Always a fun game between these two Anne Arundel County neighbors that often has league championship or 4A East Region seedings ramifications.

This could be a big showdown for the MIAA A Conference regular season title and the top seed in the post season double elimination tournament.

Defending 3A state champion Cougars travel to 4A state finalist Falcons in a final regular season contest that went 12 innings last spring, ending in a 5-5 tie. This game could determine the Anne Arundel County regular season championship.

The bragging rights in Baltimore County could be at stake in this late season meeting. Perry Hall could very well be in the Baltimore Banner/Varsity Sports Network Top 15 and gearing up for the 4A playoffs while Hereford will be preparing for the 2A postseason.