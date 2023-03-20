Baltimore area baseball players to watch

FRANK ADAMSKI, JOHN CARROLL

One of the area’s premier hitters and run producers, the 6-foot, 185-pound Coastal Carolina University commit, has been a Perfect Game standout and is an MSABC Preseason selection. Adamski, who plays third basemen, posted a stacked .351 batting clip with a team leading 32 RBI his junior year and also 8 two-baggers and two dongs. In addition, he pilfered 15 bases as an excellent base runner.

CALVIN COOK, BROADNECK

A first team All-Anne County pick as a sophomore, this junior middle infielder rung up some very impressive numbers with the bat in 2022 while anchoring the Class 3A East Region II semifinalist Bruins superb defense. Cook batted .449 with 18 RBI, 24 runs 7 doubles and swiped 19 bases.

ANGEL SANTIAGO-CRUZ, SEVERNA PARK

This flashy shortstop can make the play – routine and big – and is a top of the line-up batter for perennial Anne Arundel County power Falcons. Santiago-Cruz batted a robust .371 with three dingers and 14 RBI for Severna Park, which will seek a third straight Class 4A state title game trip this spring.

LIAM DIEHL, HEREFORD

At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Diehl is quite a package. His pitching and hitting are quite a combo for the MSABC Preseason All-State and High Point commit. Diehl fires an 89 mph fast ball that resulted in a 6-1 record and 1.81 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 34.2 innings for the Bulls. And with the bat, his imposing presence rung up a .383 clip with 18 RBI, 3 doubles, 2 triples and a home run.

NICK DUVALL, GLENELG

One of the state’s best two-way players, this MSABC Preseason All-State players was a prime figure in the Gladiators’ run to the Class 2A state championship last spring. Duvall, an All-Howard County selection, was 4-1 with an 0.35 era while batting .367 with 27 RBI last spring.

Archbishop Spalding's Parker Thomas exults after a strikeout last spring. The East Carolina University recruit was VSN's Pitcher of the Year last year, posting a perfect 8-0 mark with a 0.36 ERA and 60 strikeouts for the MIAA A Conference champion Cavaliers. (Spalding Athletics)

JOHN PETRYSZAK, ARCHBISHOP CURLEY

Coming off a big season that included All-MIAA status that led to being named to the prestigious MSABC Preseason All-State team, Petryszak is expected to one of the leaders on the Friars’ mix of talented veteran/young squad. The third basemen will be looking to match or top last year’s numbers of a .389 batting average, 423 OBP and 4 homers.

CODY SHARMAN, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

This lefty emerged last season as a junior earning a scholarship to Seton Hall and selected as one of nine Cavaliers receiving D-I commitments and one of four named MSABC Preseason All-State. Sharman was an integral part of the MIAA A Conference champions last spring, going 5-0 with one save and an 0.48 ERA while punching out 37 batters in 28.2 innings.

PARKER THOMAS, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Thomas was the ace of the Cavaliers’ MIAA A Conference champs with his 8-0 mark. He posted a 0.36 ERA and 60 K’s in 38.1 innings, garnering VSN Pitcher of the Year honors. The righty, headed to East Carolina, also batted .362 with 15 RBI and a 1.065 OPS.

AIDEN WEST, LONG REACH

Only a sophomore, the 15-year old West has an excellent frame (6-1, 190) for a shortstop that has helped him become All-Howard County as a freshman and MSABC Preseason All-State this year. A lefthanded batter, West, who’s already committed to North Carolina State, batted .320 with 15 stolen bases.

HENRY ZATKOWSKI, RIVER HILL