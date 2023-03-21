Baltimore area boys lacrosse games to watch

Culver (IN) Academy at No. 2 Boys’ Latin, March 26, 4:15 p.m.
Indiana prep school power visits Charm City for national Top 5 battle in Inside Lacrosse’s Top 25 Power Rankings.
Mount Hebron at No. 9 Severna Park, March 28, 6:30 p.m.
Reigning Howard County champion Vikings would like nothing better than to avenge a 9-6 loss to the Falcons in last spring’s Class 3A state final.
Catonsville at No. 13 Mount St. Joseph, March 28, 4 p.m.
Annual non-league showdown for Catonsville-area bragging rights between defending Baltimore County champion Comets and MIAA A Conference Gaels.
Towson at Archbishop Curley, March 31, 5 p.m.
Defending MIAA B Conference champion Friars tune up for tournaments against Anne Arundel County and Harford County public school teams by hosting perennial Baltimore County title contender.
No. 2 Boys’ Latin at No. 1 McDonogh, April 4, 4 p.m.
The top spot in Baltimore Banner/VSN rankings will likely go to the winner of this highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s MIAA A Conference semifinal, won by McDonogh at the buzzer at Navy.
No. 9 Severna Park at No. 8 Severn, April 8, 12 p.m.
Close proximity, public-private rivalry, passion and tradition make the rivalry intriguing.
Victor (N.Y.) at No. 3 St. Mary’s, April 5, 4 p.m.
Visiting Braves, who went 17-1 last spring in upstate New York, will feature University of Maryland commit Thomas Graviano attempting to solve the Saints’ stellar backline.
No. 1 McDonogh at No. 3 St. Mary’s, April 18, 6 p.m.
Eagles return to the state’s capital for rematch of last spring’s MIAA A Conference championship game.
No. 9 Severna Park at No. 11 Broadneck, April 28, 6:45 p.m.
The Bruins beat the Falcons, 10-8, last year to snap an 11-game slide to their Anne Arundel County neighbors and claim the regular season crown.
No. 7 Loyola Blakefield at No. 4 Calvert Hall, May 9, 4 p.m.
The MIAA A Conference wraps up the regular season with a showdown between traditional Towson rivals, which usually has important ramifications for playoff seedings.