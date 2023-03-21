Baltimore area boys lacrosse players to watch

GAVIN BURLACE, ST. MARY’S

The senior bound to the University of Notre Dame recruit had a terrific season during last year’s run to the MIAA A Conference title game, scoring 13 goals and dishing out a whopping 23 feeds from his midfield line in a season in which the Saints won their first 13 games. This spring, even bigger things are anticipated from Burlace and his mates. “Gavin is a dominating two-way midfielder,” St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly said. “His pure athletic ability between the restraining lines is a joy to watch. Gavin has developed into a team leader for our program as well as a captain.”

MAC CHRISTMAS, MCDONOGH

The impact of adding Chistmas to McDonogh’s already formidable defense can’t be overstated. The senior Duke commit, who transferred from Georgetown Prep for his senior season, brings heft (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and athleticism to the Eagles’ nest this season.

“(He) (is an absolute presence from the second he walks onto the field….with an attackman’s stickwork with the long pole,” raves nlfrankings.com about the elite LSM.

SPENCER FORD, BOYS’ LATIN

The junior attackman, who finished the 2022 campaign with 30 goals and 33 assists, is currently rated a five-star prospect by the National Lacrosse Federation. Committed to Maryland, the 6-3, 180-pound Ford is a dazzling playmaker with elite stick skills and tremendous field vision.

“Spencer’s love for lacrosse is unmatched,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “He has a little bit of everything in his arsenal, and he makes his teammates better.”

KYLE FOSTER, BOYS’ LATIN

Look for the Ohio State commit to continue to be a major presence on a top-notch Lakers’ defense after scooping up 42 ground balls and being credited with 16 caused turnovers last spring, while adding a pair of goals for good measure.

“Kyle is one of the most versatile defenders out there right now in high school,” Boys’ Latin coach Brian Farrell said. “He can play all over the field and has a knack for making plays, and has grown tremendously as a leader.”

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

NICK GOLINI, ST. MARY’S

The senior attackman, bound for the Naval Academy, is off to a hot start to the 2023 campaign after scoring 40 goals and adding 23 assists last spring. In wins over St. Anne’s Belfield and Georgetown Prep, Golini has already racked up 11 goals and five assists, prompting St. Mary’s coach Victor Lilly to say that the two-time captain “very well may be the most complete lacrosse player coming out of St. Mary’s.”

Nick Golini was a major reason St. Mary's reached the MIAA A Conference title game last year. The Naval Academy-bound attack finished with 40 goals and 23 assists last spring. (USA Lacrosse)

SHUEY KELLY, CALVERT HALL

In his final varsity career before heading to Georgetown in the fall, the two-time captain will anchor a reconfigured attack unit for the Cardinals, who hope to capture the MIAA A Conference crown for the first time since 2019. Despite missing seven games last season, Kelly still totaled 32 goals and 28 assists.

“Along with his scoring production, Shuey is a very high-IQ player and is a leader both on and off the field,” Calvert Hall coach Bryan Kelly said about his son’s impact on the team. “He is also an outstanding riding attackman.”

PETER LAAKE, LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Laake’s swift rise through the ranks of very good defensemen to being considered among the backline elite bodes well for his junior campaign with the Dons. At 6-feet-1, 195 pounds, the Maryland commit can stand his ground when the need arises or execute a quick slide to help a teammate in stress.

“Peter’s greatest strength is his combination of size, athleticism and intelligence,” Loyola coach Gene Ubriaco said. “Those three attributes allow him to cover any type of offensive player. He’s also strong playing on-ball defense, off-ball defense and with-ball offense, He’s humble, hardworking and a great teammate.”

MCCABE MILLON, MCDONOGH

After pouring in an impressive 50 goals and adding 28 assists for the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference champs last spring, the University of Virginia-bound senior attackman could be ready to cap off his stellar career with another title. Millon is the overall No. 1 player in the Inside Lacrosse Class of 2023 Top 50 Rankings.

MICHAEL SMYTH, ST. PAUL’S

A four-year starter for the Crusaders, the quick and wily Smyth is an “extremely hard worker who cares deeply about his teammates and St Paul’s,” St. Paul’s coach Steven Settembrino said. The Princeton commit will anchor the midfield again after totaling 19 goals and adding 20 assists last spring

“We are excited to watch Michael lead his senior year and finish his career on a high note,” Settembrino added.

JACOB TODD, SEVERN

The senior, who’s committed to Princeton, helps to keep the Admirals’ offense humming in a variety of ways, according to Severn coach Joe Christie. “Our offense ran through Jacob and he consistently took the opposing team’s top defender,” Christie said about the 6-2, 180-pound attackman.