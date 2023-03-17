Baltimore area girls lacrosse players to watch

REGAN BYRNE, GLENELG COUNTRY

The senior attacker scored 37 goals last season, but look for that number to rise after the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference finalist Dragons graduated 110 goals with their top two scorers. A strong dodger with a powerful shot and an eye for gaps in the defense, Byrne is rated the No. 21 player overall and the No. 4 attacker in the Class of 2023 by Inside Lacrosse Women. She is headed to Clemson University.

MAEVE CAVANAUGH, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

A strong two-way player last spring as a freshman, Cavanaugh’s stock rose last fall at the IL Women I.D. Experience recruiting event where she earned Top 2025 Midfielder honors. A strong dodger with keen vision and a powerful shot, she scored 41 goals and had 14 assists in her high school debut. Her quickness and footwork also make her a lockdown one-on-one defender and she takes most of the draws for the Cavaliers.

MAISY CLEVENGER, MARRIOTTS RIDGE

A two-time Howard County Player of the Year, Clevenger led the Mustangs to their second straight Class 3A state championship last spring. The senior midfielder scored a team-high 64 goals and also stood out on defense and in transition with her quick feet, quick stick and excellent field vision. She had 55 draw controls, 11 caused turnovers and eight assists. Ranked No. 7 in IL Women’s Class of 2023, she will join her sister Eloise at Maryland.

LEXI DUPCAK, BROADNECK

A midfielder who makes a difference at both ends of the field, Dupcak stood out the most for dominating the draw. She set a school record last spring with 145 draw controls. In the Class 4A state final, she won the first nine to help the Bruins roll to their second straight title. The reigning Anne Arundel County Player of the Year, ranked No. 16 in IL Women’s Class of 2023, Dupcak scored 62 goals and had 18 assists last spring. She has signed with Maryland.

ALYSSA GORE-CHUNG, SEVERNA PARK

As a sophomore attacker, Gore-Chung led the Anne Arundel County champions in almost every statistical category, including 47 goals and 84 draw controls. The Naval Academy commit is a powerful finisher who creates opportunities for herself and her teammates. Her explosive, physical style combined with speed and quickness makes her difficult to contain. The junior also had 22 caused turnovers.

EMMA PENCZEK, MANCHESTER VALLEY

Penczek stepped into the Mavericks lineup last season as a freshman and immediately became a force all over the field. She scored 66 goals and had 28 assists, 54 draw controls and 30 caused turnovers to earn first-team All-Carroll County honors. Over the summer, she scored eight goals in the championship game to lead Baltimore to an undefeated run through the Command Division at the All-America Lacrosse Classic underclassmen games.

LEXIE REBER, BRYN MAWR

Named the Top 2024 defender at last fall’s IL Women I.D. Experience, Reber can disrupt an offense with her tenacity, speed and footwork. She’s usually calculating a couple steps ahead of the attack, creating turnovers and sparking transition. She led the Mawrtians in ground balls last year. IL Women ranks the Syracuse commit the No. 9 overall junior in the country and says she, “has the potential to be the next great lockdown defender in Division I.”

REMI SCHALLER, MCDONOGH

The stellar two-way player who can impact the game in a lot of areas will be a key component in a young but extremely fast midfield. With her keen understanding of space on the offensive end, Schaller has great timing for dodging, cutting and feeding. A creative attacker, she is the Eagles’ top returning scorer with 30 goals and 15 assists while also contributing on the defensive end and on the draw circle. The junior has committed to play at Michigan.

NATALIE SHURTLEFF, ST. PAUL’S

Arguably the top midfielder in the area, Shurtleff is rated the third best overall senior in the country by IL Women. She emerged as a prime finisher as well as a stellar two-way midfielder last season, scoring 62 goals with 20 assists. The Clemson commit also had 54 draw controls. In the IAAM A Conference championship, she scored three of the first four goals and finished with five to lead the Gators to their second straight title.

JJ SURIANO, BRYN MAWR