Baltimore area softball games to watch

No. 3 Reservoir at No. 8 Wilde Lake, March 24, 4 p.m.
The Wildecats welcome the defending Howard County champ Gators, whose perfect season was ruined by Wilde Lake in the Class 3A East Region final last spring.
No. 14 Northeast at No. 2 Crofton, March 24, 4:45 p.m.
Two teams with really big expectations this spring meet in this early battle of Anne Arundel County title contenders. Crofton swept the Eagles, 16-7 and 3-0, last spring.
No. 2 Crofton at No. 4 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, March 27, 4:45 p.m.
Defending Anne Arundel County champ Cougars welcome title-hopeful Crofton in a highly anticipated showdown. The Cardinals ended Chesapeake’s 3A state title reign with a 1-0 victory in the South Region II final last spring.
No. 1 Archbishop Spalding at No. 15 Mount de Sales, April 3
Defending IAAM A champ Cavaliers play their first league road game against an improved Mount de Sales. Spalding overwhelmed the Sailors, 21-1, in last year’s semifinals.
No. 12 Patterson Mill at No. 6 Fallston, April 11, 3:30 p.m.
Defending UCBAC Chesapeake champ Patterson Mill visits the Cougars, who have designs on the Chesapeake crown. The Huskies have not lost to a Harford County school since 2018.
No. 6 Fallston at No. 5 Rising Sun, April 12, 3:30 p.m.
UCBAC Chesapeake title contenders meet in Cecil County. Two of the region’s best, Villanova commit and South Alabama-bound Cadence Williams, will match strikes on the mound.
No. 3 Reservoir at No. 9 Glenelg, April 13, 3:30 p.m.
The Gators face another tough Howard County road contest. Glenelg should be motivated after a 25-0 pounding last spring.
No. 12 Patterson Mill at No. 5 Rising Sun, April 14, 3:30 p.m.
Last spring, the Huskies outlasted Rising Sun, 3-2. Unfortunately, Patterson Mill doesn’t have the services of standout hurler Madison Knight (now at Syracuse) while the Tigers will have senior ace Cadence Williams back.
No. 11 Francis Scott Key at No. 14 Manchester Valley, April 26, 4:30 p.m.
This match could go a long way in deciding the Carroll County Athletic League champion. The teams split last spring.
No. 10 Carver A&T at No. 7 Catonsville, April 17, 4 p.m.
Baltimore County’s top squads from 2022 meet for the first time in 2023. The squads split during the regular season before the Comets claimed the rubber match - a 7-3 decision in the league final at CCBC-Catonsville.