Baltimore area softball players to watch

CAITLYN CORNWELL, NORTHEAST

Cornwell, a senior outfielder, is one of the area’s elite athletes. She batted .563 and stole 39 bases last season for the Eagles, who look to contend for the Anne Arundel County softball. Also a standout in soccer and volleyball, Cornwell will play softball for the University of Maryland next spring.

MAKENNA DEANE, MANCHESTER VALLEY

Deane is a big reason Manchester Valley has its sights on the Carroll County Athletic League championship this spring. Last spring, she posted a .483 batting average with 25 RBI. Deane went 10-6 as a pitcher with 126 strikeouts.

MAGGIE FRISVOLD, RESERVOIR

Frisvold, a senior, is one of the area’s most dominant pitchers. Last spring, she finished 15-1 with a program-record 174 strikeouts for the Howard County champ Gators. The UMBC recruit batted .509 with a team-best 23 RBI and 10 steals.

EMILY HAMP, CARVER A&T

Hamp was a big reason Carver A&T reached the Baltimore County final and first state quarterfinals last year. The junior shortstop/catcher batted .477 and drove in 25 runs. She added a nifty .967 fielding percentage.

LYNSIE HERMAN, CROFTON

Herman is arguably one of the nation’s best underclassmen. The junior batted .481 and scored 32 runs while striking out 55 in 24 innings pitched last spring for the up-and-coming Cardinals. Herman has been selected to the U.S. National 16-under Junior team.

MYA LAMP, ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

The junior third basemen/pitcher will be a major component in Spalding’s bid for a fourth straight IAAM A Conference championship this spring. She batted .333 with nine steals for the Cavaliers last spring.

HEATHER MCQUEENEY, WILDE LAKE

McQueeney’s emergence was a driving force in the Howard County school’s historic season last spring. The senior center fielder batted .507 and stole 41 bases last season for the Wildecats, who reached their first state quarterfinal after upsetting previously undefeated and Howard league champ Reservoir in the region final. McQueeney will play for Roanoke next season.

SALLY TRENT, SEVERNA PARK

The junior catcher was a big reason the Anne Arundel County school made a surprising run at the Class 4A state championship last spring. She batted .553 with 8 home runs for the Falcons, who will have a say in the Anne Arundel league race in the spring. Trent is committed to the College of Charleston.

ALANA WATTS, CHESAPEAKE-ANNE ARUNDEL

A three-year starter, Watts will be critical to Chesapeake’s title defense in Anne Arundel County this spring. The outfielder batted .767 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI. As a freshman in 2021, Watts had two hits and scored a run in the Cougars’ 3A state championship victory over Reservoir.

KRISTIN WHITE, CROFTON