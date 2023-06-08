The Baltimore Banner Awards: Anne Arundel County spring sports

Anne Arundel County had a championship spring in the public and private school sectors.

Broadneck led the way in lacrosse, ending Severna Park’s 11-year reign as the county’s boys champions. The Bruins carried that success into the state tournament, capping an undefeated season with the 3A state title.

Severna Park pulled off the same feat in girls lacrosse, defeating Broadneck in the county championship game and going on to win the Class 4A state title. The Severna Park boys and Broadneck girls did not wallow in their losses, however, as both went on to win state titles, the Falcons in 4A and the Bruins in 3A.

Broadneck also won the county baseball championship, and Northeast won the county softball title.

Anne Arundel County teams brought home two more baseball titles. Archbishop Spalding won its second straight crown in the MIAA A Conference, and Key School won its second straight title in the MIAA C. The Obezags also won the MIAA C tennis championship. Finally, Spalding won the IAAM A Conference softball championship.

Our selections for the top male and female Anne Arundel County individual athletes came down to one of the top boys lacrosse players in the nation and a softball player who helped her squad rise past some of AA County’s traditional powers.

Anne Arundel County Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Jacob Todd, Severn Lacrosse

Jacob Todd’s value to the Severn boys lacrosse team can’t be overstated, considering the Princeton commit scored 46 goals and added 36 assists for a team-best 83 points while eclipsing last year’s 28-goal, 24-assist campaign. He produced eight games of six or more points for the Admirals, who finished with an 11-6 record and were eighth in the Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys Lacrosse Top 15 rankings.

The Severn offense ran through Todd, who produced despite always facing the opposing team’s top defender. Todd has great vision with an ability to distribute the ball to open teammates, equal to his ability to score. He was also a dynamic scorer for the Severn soccer team, which won the MIAA B Conference championship in the fall.

Anne Arundel County Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Caitlyn Cornwell, Northeast Softball

Caitlyn Cornwell is a fleet-footed outfielder who helped Northeast to the Anne Arundel County regular-season championship. She batted .580 with 13 RBIs and scored 42 runs for the Eagles, who reached their first state semifinal since 2017. Cornwell also broke the Maryland state single-season record, which had stood for 22 years, with 44 steals.

