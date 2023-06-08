The Baltimore Banner Awards: Baltimore City spring sports

Polytechnic dominated spring championships in Baltimore City. The Engineers won the City Division 1 titles in baseball, boys lacrosse and softball. City College won the girls lacrosse crown, and Western was the girls champion in track and field. In addition, Carver Vo-Tech won the Division 2 baseball championship for a second year in a row.

The Archbishop Curley lacrosse team captured its second straight MIAA B Conference crown. Also in the MIAA, Boys’ Latin won the B Conference golf and tennis championships. In the IAAM, Catholic High was the champion of B Conference softball.

Neither of our Baltimore City Spring Athletes of the Year came from one of those championship squads, but their individual abilities still stood out among their peers.

Baltimore City Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Liam White, Boys’ Latin Lacrosse

Liam White made the transition from Wheaton Academy in Illinois to the talent-rich MIAA A Conference look relatively easy when he joined the Boys’ Latin lacrosse team. There was no waiting to become acclimated to the league that produces plenty of big-time college recruits. White dove right in at BL, scoring 22 goals and adding seven assists for a squad that took two-time champion McDonogh to overtime in a playoff semifinal.

The Ohio State commit is one of the more explosive players in the league and, according to coach Brian Farrell, White is a fiery competitor with a great work ethic, always capable of making a play.

Baltimore City Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Zion Pittman, Western Track

After Western lost the 2022 city outdoor track and field championship meet to Poly by a mere five points, Zion Pittman’s efforts were the difference in helping the Doves bounce back to win the 2023 city title. The senior placed first in two individual events, the 300-meter hurdles (44.54 seconds) and 400-meter run (57.99), winning the latter for the second straight year. Pittman also ran the second leg on the Doves’ first-place 400-meter relay team.

At the 4A East Region indoor track championships, Pittman placed third in the 55-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. Pittmam has a track scholarship to Morgan State University.