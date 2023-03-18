Baltimore County sweeps annual border hoops battle with City

After winning three state basketball championships last weekend, Baltimore County added territorial bragging rights Friday, sweeping its annual senior all-star battle with Baltimore City.

The County won the girls match at Poly, 54-51. At Dunbar, the County outlasted the City, 103-101, in the boys match.

Dulaney forward Morgan Erhardt had 12 points for the County girls, who held off a second half charge for City. Owings Mills forward Serafina Stubbs (7 points) was selected Most Valuable Player for Baltimore County.

The County led 31-16 at halftime, but Baltimore City closed to 51-50 with 57 seconds remaining on a free throw from Poly’s Taylor Addison. Eastern Tech’s Maniya Simon converted 1 of 2 free throws with 10 seconds remaining, giving Baltimore County a 52-50 lead.

Poly’s Riley Holliday made 1 of 2 free throws, bringing the City to within 52-51 with 8 seconds remaining. Hereford’s Lauren Orner converted 2 free throws with 6 seconds left for a 54-51 County advantage.

Addison missed on a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Addison finished with a game-best 18 points and was selected MVP for Baltimore City. Trinity Massenburg (Poly) had 10 points.

Massensburg and Addison, who led Poly to the Class 3A state final last weekend, started for the City along with Digital Harbor’s Cindy Pastora, Zion McCoy and Treasure Scott.

Stubbs, Simon and Orner started for the County along with Carver A&T’s Brooke Parker and Ryanne Coleman.

In the boys match, Baltimore County rallied in the second half to outduel the City. Parkville guard Caron Smith scored 15 points, and Dulaney’s Patrick Wynne finished with 11.

Smith, who helped Parkville to its first state championship last weekend, was selected MVP for the County. James Thomspon (Chesapeake-Baltimore County) and Arrington Greenfield from 2A state champ New Town each added 10 for the County, which went on a 34-18 tear in the third quarter.

Kwon Johnson (City) led all scorers with 23 points, and Lake Clifton’s Quinton Monroe added 16. Johnson, who helped City to a perfect 28-0 mark and the 3A state crown, was Baltimore City’s MVP.

Poly's Taylor Addison (left) and Serafina Stubbs from Owings Mills were the Most Valuable Players at the City/County girls basketball Senior All-Star Game Friday at Poly. Addison had 18 points and Stubbs finished with 7 as Baltimore County won, 54-51. (Derek Toney)

CITY/COUNTY SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME

County girls 54, City 51

at Poly

County - Trine Bracey (Woodlawn) 4, Korai Bowen (Pikesville) 1, Simon (Eastern Tech) 5, Brooke Parker (Carver A&T) 2, Morgan Erhardt (Dulaney) 12, Molly Shelley (Sparrows Point) 1, Tatyanna Stevens (Lansdowne) 5, Sarah Szalczyk (Dulaney) 3, Serafina Stubbs (Owings Mills) 7, Jayda Mayles (Pikesville) 3, Lauren Orner (Hereford) 6. Totals 16 16-25 54.

City - Unique Santiago (Carver Vo-Tech) 2, Taylor Addison (Poly) 18, Trinity Massenburg (Poly) 10, Riley Holliday (Poly) 7, Brianna Johnson (Poly) 8, Zion McCoy (Digital Harbor) 3, Treasure Scott (Digital Harbor) 3. Totals 18 10-17 51.

County 10 21 13 10 - 54

City 8 8 18 17 - 51

Kwon Johnson (left) and Caron Smith were the Most Valuable Player for the City and County, respectively, Friday at the City/County Senior All-Star boys basketball game at Dunbar. Johnson from Class 3A state champ City, had 23 points and Smith, who helped Parkville to the 4A state crown, finished with 15 points as the Baltimore County won, 103-101. (Jimmy Fields Sr.)

County boys 103, City 101

at Dunbar

County - Donald Brown (Dundalk) 2, Lance Porter (Randallstown) 4, Caron Smith (Parkville) 15, Kole Beaman (Western Tech) 2, Eric Zhang (Dulaney) 4, Arrington Greenfield (New Town) 10, Cole Harshman (Catonsville) 5, Angelo Harris (Lansdowne) 6, Blake Neverdon (Pikesville) 7, James Thompson (Chesapeake-Baltimore County) 10, Jayden Baker (Loch Raven) 9, Cam Sparrow (New Town) 4, Stefan Mackanja (Perry Hall) 6, Patrick Wynne (Dulaney) 11, Favor Okigweh (Parkville) 7. Totals 42 7-11 103.

City - Marcus Green (Dunbar) 3, Kyree Smith (City) 16, Diquan Green (Carver Vo-Tech) 2, guard, Christian Smith (Edmondson) 4, Elijah Smith (Mervo) 7, Daniel Parsons (City) 5, Quinton Monroe (Lake Clifton) 16, Juelz Costello (Benjamin Franklin) 2, Christian Hilton-Bey (Carver Vo-Tech) 4, Zammari Dorsey (Lake Clifton) 9, Kenneth Estep (Poly) 2, Jalian Robinson (Mervo) 2, Jabrecho Dacosta (Forest Park) 6. Totals 37 16-23 101.

County 38 10 34 21 - 103

City 37 16 18 30 - 101

2022-23 Baltimore County Senior Girls Basketball All-Star Team (Derek Toney)

2022-23 Baltimore City Senior Girls Basketball All-Star Team (Derek Toney)

2022-23 Baltimore County boys basketball Senior All-Stars (Jimmy Fields)