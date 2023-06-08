The Baltimore Banner Awards: Baltimore County spring sports

The spring sports season saw public and private schools in Baltimore County celebrating a slew of championships.

Hereford won the Baltimore County boys lacrosse championship and finished as the runner-up in the Class 2A state tournament. Towson was the county girls lacrosse champion, and the Generals finished second in the state tournament, reaching the Class 3A final. The Dulaney girls also had a great run through states, losing in the 4A state championship game.

Eastern Tech was the Baltimore County softball champion, while Dulaney was the runner-up in the Class 4A softball state tournament. Towson celebrated the Baltimore County baseball championship.

On the private school side, McDonogh and Calvert Hall each brought home several titles. McDonogh swept the championships of the MIAA A Conference and IAAM A Conference in boys and girls lacrosse, respectively. It won the IAAM track and field championship and the MIAA B Conference baseball championship.

Calvert Hall had a team in every spring sports championship in the MIAA and came away with titles in A Conference golf, tennis and track, along with the MIAA rugby championship.

Other private school champions in the spring were Concordia Prep (MIAA B lacrosse and IAAM C softball), Jemicy School (MIAA C golf) and Notre Dame Prep (IAAM B softball).

Our top individual honorees both play lacrosse and attend the same school.

Baltimore County Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year: AJ Marsh, McDonogh Lacrosse

AJ Marsh’s many contributions to McDonogh’s second consecutive championship run are not always easy to quantify, other than the 20 caused turnovers, 46 ground balls, four goals and four assists he produced this spring. As it is for high-quality defensemen like Marsh, their best work comes from stopping opponents. Yet McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner was very aware of Marsh’s impact on McDonogh’s 17-1 season.

Hilgartner said Marsh is the best player in the prestigious MIAA A Conference and possibly the entire country. Marsh always drew the responsibility of guarding the opponent’s top offensive weapon and dominated in every matchup. He was outstanding at scooping ground balls from the face-off wing and starting the Eagles’ transition offense. Marsh will play lacrosse and serve his country next year at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Baltimore County Spring Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Kate Levy, McDonogh Lacrosse

In the IAAM A Conference lacrosse championship game, McDonogh junior Kate Levy, a transfer from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, helped the Eagles end St. Paul’s School for Girls’ two-year reign as league champions by scoring three goals and winning five draws in a 13-8 victory. It was similar to performances she turned in nearly all year long. She finished the year with 47 goals, 21 assists, 18 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.