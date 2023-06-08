The Baltimore Banner Awards: Harford County winter sports

On the basketball court in the winter of 2022-23, Harford County celebrated a regional championship and a Class 3A state semifinal appearance by the Aberdeen boys basketball team. The Eagles also won the Chesapeake Division of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference.

Fallston won the girls title in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division, and Bel Air won the UCBAC wrestling tournament. In addition, John Carroll was the IAAM C Conference swimming champion.

The two top individual honors in Baltimore County went to basketball players who led their teams deep into the postseason.

Harford County Winter Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Taylan Bass, Aberdeen Basketball

Tylan Bass capped a sensational four-year career at Aberdeen High School, surpassing the 1,000-career-point mark and leading the Eagles to a regional championship and a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals. He was named Harford County Player of the Year. He passed on transfer opportunities throughout his career, remaining loyal to his head coach, Bill Jones, instead of pursuing the bright lights at a private school.

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Bass averaged 22.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He went for 25 points in the regional championship game and scored 31 in another game against Dunbar, one of the most iconic programs in the nation. Aberdeen went 22-4.

Harford County Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Ayla Galloway, Fallston Basketball

A gritty junior, Fallston’s Ayla Galloway has a competitive drive matched only by the best players in her sport. That drive helped lead the team to the Class 2A East Region I title game. She averaged 16.2 points, 14.7 rebounds, 5 steals and 1.17 assists. She is a three-sport athlete who also plays soccer and is committed to Mercer University for lacrosse.

he was named the 2022-23 Harford County Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She recorded 21 double-doubles in 24 games.