The Baltimore Banner Awards: Baltimore County fall sports

The top team in Baltimore County in the fall of 2022 was also the co-No. 1 team in the nation in its sport – the Calvert Hall boys soccer team.

Not only did the Cardinals capture the MIAA A Conference crown with a 24-0-1 record, but they also were named co-national champions, along with St. Benedict’s Prep of Newark, New Jersey, by the United Soccer Coaches.

Calvert Hall won one other fall title, as its cross country team claimed the MIAA A Conference crown. Baltimore County public schools enjoyed three state cross country titles, with Towson winning the boys and girls 3A crowns and the Hereford girls running to the 2A championship. Also in cross country, the McDonogh girls were the champions of the IAAM A Conference.

Hereford won Baltimore County championships in field hockey and volleyball. Towson won the boys soccer title and Eastern Tech the girls soccer championship.

Garrison Forest was the IAAM A Conference field hockey champion and McDonogh the IAAM A Conference tennis champion, while Maryvale Prep won the IAAM A Conference volleyball championship and the IAAM B Conference soccer championship.

Great individual performances also were part of the picture in Baltimore County in the fall of 2022, especially the ones turned in by our Baltimore County Fall Sports Athletes of the Year.

Baltimore County Fall Sports Male Athlete of the Year: Ben Madore, Calvert Hall Soccer

As the top player on the top team in the nation, Ben Madore took all the honors. He was named the Baltimore Banner/VSN Player of the Year after leading Calvert Hall to the MIAA A Conference championship. He scored 14 goals and produced 22 assists, including a golden goal in the second game of the season against McDonogh, helping his team secure a 1-0 victory.

Madore’s playmaking ability and consistency in decision-making stood out. The Penn State signee scored several clutch goals, including a 30-yard direct kick against John Carroll and an equalizer against four-time defending Ohio state Division I champion St. Ignatius. Madore’s central midfield position allowed him to excel in various aspects of the game. He played with great energy, had excellent vision and was great with the ball at his feet, allowing him to take on opponents.

Baltimore County Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year: Libby Potter, Maryvale Prep Volleyball

Libby Potter led Maryvale Prep to its second straight IAAM A Conference title with 272 kills, 155 digs and 26 blocks. Standing 5-foot-11, Potter has an approach jump of 9-foot-5 and a block jump of 9-foot-3. Potter was one of the few starters returning from Maryvale’s 2021 championship team and held a young roster together as it sharpened itself against an upgraded schedule featuring some of the area’s top public and private school teams. She and the Lions kept improving and surprised many by defending their IAAM title.

