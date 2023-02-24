Beth Tfiloh and St. Peter & Paul make championship date in MIAA basketball

MIAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Thursday
C CONFERENCE
Semifinals
No. 1 seed Beth Tfiloh 56, No. 4 Cristo Rey 54
No. 2 Saints Peter & Paul 64, No. 3 Park 40
B CONFERENCE
Semifinals
No. 1 St. Mary’s 55, No. 4 Archbishop Curley8 47
No. 2 Chapelgate Christian 63, No. 3 St. Paul’s 57
A CONFERENCE
Semifinals
Mount St. Joseph (Red No. 1) 70, Archbishop Spalding (Red No. 3) 56
St. Frances (Black No. 1) 89, Mount Carmel (Red No. 2) 84
Sunday
Championship at CEI Arena/UMBC
C final - St. Peter & Paul (13-7) vs. Beth Tfiloh (23-10), 12 p.m.
B final - Chapelgate (24-7) vs. St. Mary’s (23-6), 2:30 p.m.
A final - St. Frances (27-9) vs. Mount St. Joseph (35-3), 5 p.m.