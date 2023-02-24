Beth Tfiloh and St. Peter & Paul make championship date in MIAA basketball

Semifinal victories take Warriors and Sabers to C final; No. 1 Mount St. Joseph, St. Mary’s move closer to repeat

Published on: February 24, 2023 5:53 AM EST

Beth Tfiloh's Stanley Dansicker (24) boxes out Saints Peter & Paul's Aaron Ewing during a MIAA C Conference basketball match during the regular season. The top-seeded Warriors and No. 2 seed Sabers will meet for the league championship Sunday at UMBC. (Saints Peter & Paul Athletics)
MIAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday

C CONFERENCE

Semifinals

No. 1 seed Beth Tfiloh 56, No. 4 Cristo Rey 54

No. 2 Saints Peter & Paul 64, No. 3 Park 40

B CONFERENCE

Semifinals

No. 1 St. Mary’s 55, No. 4 Archbishop Curley8 47

No. 2 Chapelgate Christian 63, No. 3 St. Paul’s 57

A CONFERENCE

Semifinals

Mount St. Joseph (Red No. 1) 70, Archbishop Spalding (Red No. 3) 56

St. Frances (Black No. 1) 89, Mount Carmel (Red No. 2) 84

Sunday

Championship at CEI Arena/UMBC

C final - St. Peter & Paul (13-7) vs. Beth Tfiloh (23-10), 12 p.m.

B final - Chapelgate (24-7) vs. St. Mary’s (23-6), 2:30 p.m.

A final - St. Frances (27-9) vs. Mount St. Joseph (35-3), 5 p.m.