Burkhardt powers Severna Park past South River

John Burkhardt couldn’t help but smile as he reflected on his performance for Severna Park’s boys lacrosse team Friday evening.

The junior midfielder scored five goals including the go-ahead goal as the No. 9 Falcons defeated South River, 11-8, in a battle of undefeated Anne Arundel County squads in Edgewater.

“Feels great, feels awesome,” Burkhardt said, flashing an ear-to-ear grin “That was really, really cool.”

Severna Park (4-0 overall, 2-0 Anne Arundel) jumped out to an early lead, going into halftime leading 6-2. The Falcons built a 8-3 lead late into the third quarter. A five-goal South River surge, however, left the game locked at 8 with 10 minutes to go.

Severna Park coach Dave Earl called a timeout to collect his team.

Burkhardt found the back of the net twice within a minute to reclaim a two-goal lead for the Falcons. Kevin Bredck iced the game away for the Falcons with just under three minutes remaining.

“Get back to what we do, and we’ll be fine,” Earl said of his message to his team during the timeout.”

Burkhardt, a junior midfielder, was the catalyst for the Falcons offense throughout the game Friday. And in the biggest moment, he made his presence felt.

“John is just starting to get better and better,” Earl said. “He’s got one of the best shots around.”

South River (3-1, 1-1 Anne Arundel) got the scoring started just over a minute into the game. Senior Henry Sykes found the back of the net.

The Falcons then took control of the game. Tim Sullivan tied the game at 1-1 at the 5 minute, 2 second mark in the first quarter. Ryan LaRocque scored 40 seconds later. Burkhardt scored his first a minute later. Jack Fish finished up the Falcon run a minute after that.

The Seahawks got one back when Caden Travis scored with just under a minute to go.

Severna Park tacked on two more in the second quarter with goals from Sullivan and Burkhardt. The Falcon dominance in the first half relied on their transition game, especially through Camden Webb’s face off wins.

“We ran the offense,” Earl said. “When we run the offense, good things happen.”

Trevor Phipps scored a minute-and-a-half into the second half to cut the Severna Park lead to 6-3. Burkhardt and Bredeck scored to keep the advantage toward the Falcons.

The Seahawks, however, roared back in the last minute of the quarter. Travis started the run with an interception and solo goal. Chase Baldwin scored 10 seconds later, with an assist from Jay Jenkins.

Coming into the fourth quarter, South River continued its dominant stretch with three goals in the first two minutes of the quarter. Jenkins, Ben Adams and Travis found the net for the resurgent Seahawks.

“The boys never had their heads down,” coach Colin Campbell said. “There wasn’t a question for them.”

Severna Park showed why it is a six-time defending state champ. It faced adversity, and dealt with it. Earl saw that his team can bounce back in any circumstance.

“When we get away from the things we do, and the things we’re really good at, we’re not that good,” Earl said. “When we do the things we’re good at, and the things we’re coached to do, then I feel like the group is responding.”

NO. 9 SEVERNA PARK 11, SOUTH RIVER 8

Goals: Severna Park- John Burkhardt 5, Tim Sullivan 2, Kevin Bredeck 2, Jack Fish, Ryan LaRocque. South River- Henry Sykes, Caden Travis 3, Trevor Phipps, Chase Baldwin, Jay Jenkins, Ben Adams.

Assists: Severna Park- Andrew Myers, Jack Fish, Ryan LaRocque. South River- Jay Jenkins.

Saves: Severna Park- Ashby Shepard 7. South River- Conner Campbell 10.

Severna Park 4 2 2 3 — 11