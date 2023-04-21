C. Milton Wright overwhelms Fallston

During halftime of Thursday’s girls lacrosse match between C. Milton Wright and Fallston, members of the Fallston Recreation girls lacrosse program had the honor of being introduced to the crowd.

The youngsters were also treated to a free offensive clinic, courtesy of the Mustangs.

Powered by the scoring of Shelby Sullivan and the passing of Olivia Nelson, Jose Mouring and Samantha Wolfkill, visiting C. Milton Wright (5-3) erupted for 13 first-half goals en route to a comfortable 19-6 victory over the Cougars in an UCBAC Chesapeake contest in Harford County.

“I just felt like we were really moving the ball well and taking care of it, making sure there were open cuts and sharing the ball with our whole team,” said Sullivan, a University of Maryland commit who netted 4 of her game-high 6 goals in the explosive first half. “We normally have a couple plays up top where the three of us work it around and then make opening places for each of our teammates and make sure we share the ball. I think we put all of our energy out on the field, and it was a really good game.”

The impressive showing left the Bel Air school (5-5 overall) with sole possession of first in the UCBAC Chesapeake (4-0). Nelson and Wolfkill both finished with 2 goals and three assists and Mouring handed out 3 assists.

The Mustangs’ offensive strategy was simple but lethal: control the draw, spread the defense with crisp passing around the crease, and then find a hard-charging cutter for an advantageous one-on-one opportunity with Fallston’s two goaltenders.

“I felt like our ball movement was very quick,” Mustangs coach Faye Brust said. “We spread the love of the goals, so everyone was a threat, which I think is important. It wasn’t just one person, and we also had really strong 1v1 drives tonight.”

C. Milton Wright scored the first four goals of the match and led by as many as 10 goals twice in the opening 25 minutes at 12-2 with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first half on a goal by Nelson and then 13-3 at the half. Fallston could only pull to within nine the rest of the match following back-to-back goals by Ayla Galloway (4 goals) early in the second half before five straight scores by five different Mustangs sealed the victory.

“C. Milton is always a powerhouse,” said Fallston coach Maddie Palko, whose Cougars slipped to 7-2 (4-1 in UCBAC Chesapeake). “How they got us today, hands down, 100 percent, was the draw. You can’t score if you don’t have the ball, and they did just that. It’s hard to play a lot of defense, and we played a lot of defense.”

Fallston’s scoring chances were further stymied by Mustangs goalkeeper Alix Bramble, who produced eight saves, including a few in the early going to help C. Milton Wright cruise to the large halftime advantage.

“I think she had eight saves, and they were at important moments,” Brus said. “They were game-changing saves. Even here clears were super quick out of the goal which got us our fastbreaks.”

C. MILTON WRIGHT 19, FALLSTON 6

C. Milton Wright 13 6 - 19

Fallston 3 3 - 6

GOALS; CMW - Shelby Sullivan 6, Katie Roszko 3, Samantha Wolfkill 3, Olivia Nelson 2, Emma Jankowiak 2, Marena Quattroche, Emma Haynes, Leah Holman; Fallston - Ayla Galloway 4, Natalie Schromsky, Ava Lambros.

ASSISTS: CMW - Olivia Nelson 3, Jose Mouring 3, Samantha Wolfkill 3, Katie Roszko; Fallston - Sydney Grafton, Delaney O’Malley.