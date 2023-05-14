Calvert Hall and McDonogh dominate on track

It was business as usual for Calvert Hall and McDonogh Saturday. The squads repeated as MIAA and IAAM outdoor track and field champions, respectively, at Archbishop Spalding’s Whittles Field.

Calvert Hall finished with a meet-record 232.5 points to distance Mount St. Joseph (132.5) and Gilman (91). The Cardinals lost the indoor track crown by a mere two points in the winter.

“We were the favorites for indoor and came up short,” said Calvert Hall coach Scott Baker. “We were the favorites (outdoor) coming in and was impressed with how we performed.”

Calvert Hall junior Cameron Davis hits the second curve during his closing leg in the MIAA A 1,600 relay final. The Cardinals won the meet's final event, capping a sweep of all four relay races.

Cameron Davis collected three first-place medals in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 16.39 seconds) and 3,200-meter run (9:22.21), and anchored the 1,600 relay. The junior won for the second straight year in the 1,600.

Antoine McNair (300 hurdles; 40.59) and Da’Shawn Keller (800; 1:55.65) captured individual running titles for the Cardinals, who swept the four relays with Davis, joining Ramon Valentine, Damon Ferguson and Caiden Newsome on the 1,600 relay (3:25.49). The quartet of McNair, Newsome, Jaiden Davenport and Noah Thomas combined to clock 42.38 in the 400 relay.

Thursday at Calvert Hall, the Cardinals won the 800 relay (1:27.11) with Davenport, Thomas, Newsome and Ferguson. Michael Kirby, Luke Doetschman, Ryan Warner and Court Schroeder led the Towson school to victory in the 3,200 relay (7:57.59).

Evan Soriano (pole vault; 13-feet), Tyrin Bizzelle (high jump; 6-4), Ferguson (long jump; 22-0.5) and Chase Dorsey (shot put; 51-15) captured field event titles for Calvert Hall, which collected nearly half of its points Thursday.

The Cardinals won the MIAA cross country team title and lost in the final event (1,600 relay) at the indoor championship to Mount St. Joseph at the Prince George’s Complex.

Taylor, a 2013 Calvert Hall grad who was a middle distance runner, believes the program is back among the elite in the state.

“Hopefully, we’re starting another dynasty,” said Baker.

Avery Jones (200; 21.86) and Bly Hill (triple jump; 43-6.5) collected victories for Mount St. Joseph. St. Vincent Pallotti (145 points) won the B crown over Concordia Prep (111) and Annapolis Area Christian (102).

McDonogh claimed its 15th IAAM A crown, collecting 215 points to finish ahead of Archbishop Spalding (165) and Maryvale (95.5). The Owings Mills school had six individual champions as well as first-place finishes in the 400 and 800 relays.

Elise Cooper was again the top sprinter as the precocious sophomore established championship meet final records in the 100 (11.73 seconds) and 200 (23.55). Thursday, she clocked the IAAM’s all-time best 100 (11.69) in the preliminaries.

Elise Cooper had another big showing at the IAAM track meet. The McDonogh sophomore repeated as the champion in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, setting a new meet record in each. (Derek Toney)

“My start was a little bad,” said Cooper of her championship 100 effort. “I made sure to keep pushing through the rest of it.”

Junior Mary Gorsky was a double individual winner, claiming the 1,600 (5:11.9) and 3,200 (11:18.28), and sophomore Kelsey Coley won the 100 hurdles (15.21). The Eagles clocked 49.07 in the 400 relay with Jada Reid, Elise Cooper, Coley and Savannah Allen, and 1:49.56 in the 800 relay with the quartet of Allen, Reid, Farrah Atkinson and Anderson.

With top jumper Adrianna Thomas out with a hamstring injury, junior Ava McKennie finished second in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. Anaiah Jenkins placed first in the shot put (36-feet, 2.25 inches) for the Eagles.

“Individual goals of kids like Elise who’s phenomenal and top runners like Elise, but it’s about keeping cohesion,” said Turner, “getting them to understand championships are about you, yes, but it’s about your school and your friends. We all think it’s special to do it for McDonogh.”

Spalding was runner-up as Athena Smith won the 300 hurdles and long jump. Jalala Creary (400), Chayse Mitchell (high jump) and Arden Martino (pole vault) placed first. The event’s host won the 3,200 relay with Grace Doerschner, Brooke Heine, Audrey Kregelka and Marisa Mock.

McDonogh won the IAAM A Conference track and field championship Saturday at Archbishop Spalding. The Eagles claimed their 15th league championship.

Notre Dame Prep’s Maggie Book won the 800, and Kristin DeBott of Maryvale claimed the discus. Mount de Sales claimed the 1,600 relay with Maria Smith, Mydison Britton, MyKenzie Britton and Grace Tate.

John Carroll won the B championship, netting 115.5 points followed by St. John’s Catholic (102) and St. Vincent Pallotti (77.5).