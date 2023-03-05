Centennial’s Calvin Kraisser wins his second 4A/3A state wrestling title

Centennial sophomore Calvin Kraisser came from behind to win his second straight Class 4A-3A state title by decking Clarksville of Montgomery County junior Jonathan Chang with 21 seconds left in their 138-pound championship match at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on Saturday night.

Kraisser (34-2) trailed, 2-0, entering the second period after Chang’s takedown 30 seconds into the match, but he reversed Chang in the second period to tie the bout at 2-2 entering the third.

“[Chang] got the takedown off a really good shot,” said Kraisser, who used a bar-arm pinning maneuver to turn and pin Chang. “When it was tied 2-2, I just continued to keep the pressure on, but I got the bar in and I felt like I could run it and fortunately I was able to get the pin.”

The Chang (44-2) match was similar to last year’s 132-pound bout, when Kraisser overcame a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten senior Elijah Mills of Old Mill High. Kraisser secured the go-ahead reversal late in the second period to secure his first state championship.

Kraisser’s family legacy has produced 14 individual state titles for the Eagles. Calivn’s coach and father Cliff Kraisser was a state champion for the Eagles in 1983, elder brother Nathan earned four each in county, regional and state crowns before graduating in 2012, Austin won four each in county and regional crowns as well as three state titles in four championship births through 2016, and Jason graduated in 2019 with four each in county, region and state titles.

“My Dad and my brother, Austin, are here,” Kraisser said. “I thank them so much for training me. It’s really helpful.”

Seniors Sam Ditmars (145) of South River, Liam DeBaugh (160) of Broadneck, and Dylan McCullough (170) of River Hill were all victorious to improve on their runner-up finishes of a year ago.

Ditmars (49-1) led 5-0 during his battle of state runners-up when North Point senior Aidan Rivenburg (41-2) defaulted with a knee injury at the 4:06 mark of their championship match.

“On the injury I brought his leg up for a mat return and he tried to funk and rolled into my leg. He must have rolled into my leg and bent weird,” said Ditmars, whose bout with Rivenburg was a rematch of a December bout won by Ditmars, 6-3.

“Aidan’s a great wrestler and everybody in this tournament gave me a run for my money. I owe it to myself and everyone who came out here to be focused. It’s not the way I wanted to win, but I’m glad I could do it in front of my teammates.”

South River senior Sam Ditmars (top) earned his second victory of the season by injury default over North Point's Aidan Rivenburg (bottom) and to claim the 145-pound Class 4A-3A state title at Show Place Arena on Saturday in Upper Marlboro. (Trinity Killip)

A Naval Academy-bound wrestler, Ditmars is 7-1 lifetime against Annapolis’ Nik Antonelli, who finished third at states last year.

Antonelli placed fourth on Saturday after losing his quarterfinal bout, 6-4, to Rivenburg, and his consolation finals bout, 7-2, to Randallstown freshman Victor Marks-Jenkins (50-1), a 5-1 semifinals loser to Rivenburg.

“Losing to Antonelli was a bit of an awakening and a sign that I needed to get back into the room and to get working,” Ditmars said. “Nik and I have bumped heads a lot of times, we’re friends first, and we want to see each other succeed, but at the same time, he was the perfect guy to keep me motivated.”

DeBaugh (41-1) looked spectacular during his 9-1 major decision over last year’s fifth-place state finisher Nelson Monzoeto (36-3) of Montgomery Blair.

A long, lean and muscular senior, Monzoeto who had dropped from 170-pounds where he wrestled last season, and DeBaugh has risen from last year’s weight of 126 pounds.

“Losing by two points really lights a fire under your [butt.] It made practice every day and to lift weights to get from 126 to 160,” DeBaugh said. “I came out here to perform like I knew I should have last year. I was listening to my music before the match. I knew there was nothing that was gonna stop me.”

Broadneck senior Liam DeBaugh ((top) won a major decision over Montgomery Blair of Montgomery County senior Nelso Manzoeto (bottom) for the 160-pound Class 4A-3A state title at Show Place Arena on Saturday in Upper Marlboro.

DeBaugh led 2-0 after a first-period takedown, and, 7-0, entering the third period following reversal and three nearfall points. The score was 9-0 with a few seconds remaining when DeBaugh allowed an escape by Manzoeto.

“I was aware that he was pretty strong and when I was working my bars they would go like they usually do,” DeBaugh said. “I ended up getting the reinforced bar to a tilt to get some back points. He’s definitely a strong kid and a good wrestler so it felt good to come out here and get a major decision on him.”

McCullough (46-1) reached the finals on a technical fall and a pair of major decisions before scoring an 8-1 decision over returning fourth-place finishing junior Ethan Arneson (39-4) of Linganore of Frederick County.

A year ago, McCullough entered his title bout with Churchill of Montgomery County’s Jaden Selby at 34-0 record before falling, 7-6.

McCullough split bouts this year with Manchester Valley’s two-time Class 2A-1A state champion Jake Boog, losing their first meeting, 7-5, before winning the rematch,8-6, in overtime.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win this year’s state finals,” McCullough said. “I remember a year ago I came up short of my goal.”

McCullough led, 8-0, before allowing an escape by Arneson in the waning seconds of the third period.

“I was looking to win any way possible,” said McCullough, the Hawks’ first state champion since Brady Daniel and Matt Shealy in 2015. “I locked up that cradle and got backpoints and that’s when I had a pretty good feeling after that.”

Old Mill junior R.J. Duncan (285) reached the finals on three pins before building an 11-4 lead in an eventual 13-8 championship victory over Linganore junior Joel Hopkins (34-5).

Duncan (20-2) pinned the eventual third-place finisher, Kaden Boone (40-4) of Laurel in the quarterfinals, and the eventual fourth-place finisher, Aboubaker Sherif (37-4) of Seneca Valley in the semifinals.

Old Mill junior R.J. Duncan pinned all four of his 285 pound opponents to win his Class 4A-3A state title on Saturday at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. (Trinity Killip)

“When I got in on my first few takedowns I was very confident, but after the slam call, I had to be more cautious,” said Duncan, the Patriots’ first champion since Salaman Riddell and Ron Vaughters in 2011. “I believe that showed it and proved it out there this weekend that I’m the best heavyweight in the state of Maryland.”

There was a scary period during the second period when Duncan was called for slamming Hopkins, who was left laying on his back for a while before being ruled able to continue the match.

Duncan finished second in the Anne Arundel County tournament following a 1-0 loss to sophomore Delmar White (285) of Chesapeake, whose record improved to 37-0 in victory.

But White suffered a season-ending injury in advance of last weekend’s regional tournament.

“I believe me and Delmar will have some great matchups next year,” Duncan said. “But he’s going to have to wrestle his best against me to beat me.”

Mount Hebron’s second-year wrestler and senior Samuel Jordan (220) became the Vikings’ first-ever state champion with a 1-0 decision over Seneca Valley junior Wayne Tabb (33-2) that improved his record to 40-1.

A sixth-place finisher at states last season, Jordan used a major decision and a pair of narrow decisions to reach the finals, where he made a second-period escape stand for the victory.

“Last year was my first year wrestling, but this year, I really took that experience to help my team as one of our captains trying to lead the team and teach the new kids by example,” said Jordan, a two-time regional champion who placed third in last year’s Howard County tournament.

“You can’t assume anything about your opponent if you’ve never wrestled him before, but I knew he was good. He kept backing up in neutral so I didn’t want him to get to his feet, so I didn’t want him to get an escape point. All of those people on our wall at school who placed second through sixth at states, it feels like I was finally able to complete that legacy and to finish the job they started.”

Finishing second were Broadneck seniors Jack Chambers (182) and Dax Avila (220) and Reservoir sophomore Andrew Dolezel (120) and Woodlawn senior Ky-El Ali (126).

Chambers and Avila each lost, 7-5, to Northwest of Montgomery County sophomore Ivan Carrillow (38-2) and his senior teammate Samire Brown (38-4), the latter of whom improved on last year’s third place finish.

Dolezel 43-2) improved on last year’s third place finish but fell short in his 120-pound title bout after losing, 8-2, to Magruder of Montgomery County senior Jace Munoz (43-0).