Champions to be crowned at NHSLS Friday

The second week of the National High School Lacrosse Showcase is off and running with pool play action taking place Thursday in Howard County.

Reigning MIAA A Conference champion McDonogh, Calvert Hall and Boys’ Latin each won their three games to move into Friday’s playoffs at Blandair Park in Columbia. Boys’ Latin will play Connecticut’s Loomis Chafee in a quarterfinal Friday morning.

Also on Friday morning, Calvert Hall plays Taft (CT) while McDonogh faces off against New Jersey’s Seton Hall Prep. The championship game will be nationally televised on ESPNU at 6:30 p.m.

Loyola Blakefield, Gilman and Severn are also participating in the NHSLS’ White session. Notre Dame Prep and Roland Park Country are in play for the NHSLS girls crown.

Roland Park, playing under the pseudonym Blazers, will play Montgomery County’s Stoneridge in a semifinal Friday morning at Troy Park in Elkridge. Roland Park (Rowdy Red) plays Pennsylvania’s Archbishop Carroll (ABC) in the other semifinal.

The winners will play for the crown Friday at 5 p.m. at Blandair Park.

Notre Dame Prep and Roland Park went 3-0 in pool play Thursday. Class 4A state champ Broadneck (Bayside), 3A champ Severna Park (Falcons) are participating along with Arundel (Cats) and St. Mary’s (Saints).

NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE SHOWCASE

Thursday

Pool play

GIRLS at Troy Park

ABC (PA) 11, Bayside 5

ABC 10, Saints 4

ABC 7, Lions 4

Blazers 10, Falcons 3

Blazers 13, Greyhawks 2

Blazers 10, Radnor (PA) 5

Lions 7, Saints 2

Lions 12, Bayside 7

Greyhawks 8, Cats 6

Radnor 12, Falcons 3

Rowdy Red 12, Greyhawks 2

Rowdy Red 16, Falcons 4

Rowdy Red 11, Cats 1

Stoneridge 14, Bayside 4

Stoneridge 8, Saints 6

Stoneridge 11, Cats 2

BOYS at Blandair Park

Boys’ Latin 11, Bullis 1

Boys’ Latin 11, Paul VI (VA) 5

Boys’ Latin 15, Episcopal (PA) 5

Calvert Hall 14, St. Stephens & St. Agnes (VA) 3

Calvert Hall 10, Lawrenceville (N.J.) 5

Calvert Hall 6, Garden City (N.Y.) 3

Culver (IN) Academy 17, Gilman 5

Culver 9, Loyola (Blue) 8

DeMatha 9, Gilman 8

Gilman 9, Choate (CT) 6

Loomis Chaffee (CT) 14, Loyola (Gold) 7

Loomis Chaffee 15, St. Paul’s 3

Loyola (Blue) 10, Fairfield (CT) Prep 9

Loyola (Blue) 11, Potomac (VA) 8

Loyola (Gold) 8, Westlake (TX) 5

Loyola (Gold) 9, Loyola (CA) 8

McDonogh 17, Mountain Lakes (N.J.) 1

McDonogh 10, Malvern (PA) Prep 6

McDonogh 11, Woodlands (TX) 5

Severn 9, Oxbridge (FL) 6

St. Paul’s 10, Landon 7

St. Paul’s 10, Westake 6

Taft (CT) 11, Severn 8

Episcopal (TX) 8, Severn 7

Friday

Playoffs

Girls semifinals at Troy Park

Blazers vs. Stoneridge, 11 a.m.

Rowdy Red vs. ABC (PA), 11 a.m.

Boys quarterfinals at Blandair Park

Boys’ Latin vs. Loomis Chaffee (CT), 9 a.m.

Calvert Hall vs. Taft (CT), 10 a.m.

McDonogh vs. Seton Hall Prep (N.J.), 10 a.m.

Boys semifinals at Blandair Park

Boys’ Latin/Loomis Chaffee winner vs. Culver/Malvern Prep winner, 12 p.m.

Calvert Hall/Taft winner vs. McDonogh/Seton Hall Prep winner, 1 p.m.

Championship at Blandair Park

Girls final - Blazers/Stoneridge winner vs. Rowdy Red/ABC winner, 5 p.m.