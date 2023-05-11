Championship matches set in IAAM lacrosse

St. John’s Catholic and Park roll to B Conference showdown; Concordia and Catholic to square off in C final

VSN Staff

Published on: May 11, 2023 9:41 AM EDT|Updated on: May 11, 2023 10:13 AM EDT

St. PaulsÕ Marleigh OÕDay (12) prepares to shoot as DarienÕs Maggie Bellisimo (5) and Morgan Massey (7) defend in the first half of a lacrosse game Saturday, April 15, 2023, in Sparks Glencoe, MD. (Gail Burton for The Baltimore Banner)
IAAM LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

Semifinals

C CONFERENCE

No. 1 seed Concordia Prep 16, No. 4 St. Timothy’s 5

No. 2 Catholic 16, No. 3 Key 12

B CONFERENCE

No. 1 St. John’s Catholic 18, No. 4 Friends 1

No. 2 Park 16, No. 3 Indian Creek 3

Tuesday

Semifinals

A CONFERENCE

No. 1 McDonogh 13, No. 4 Glenelg Country 4

No. 2 St. Paul’s 16, No. 3 Maryvale 4

Championship

at Tierney Field/USA Lacrosse

Friday

A final - St. Paul’s (18-2) vs. McDonogh (19-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday

C final - Catholic (8-2) vs. Concordia (12-0), 5 p.m.

B final - Park (9-5) vs. St. John’s Catholic (13-3), 7:30 p.m.