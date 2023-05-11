Championship matches set in IAAM lacrosse

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
IAAM LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday
Semifinals
C CONFERENCE
No. 1 seed Concordia Prep 16, No. 4 St. Timothy’s 5
No. 2 Catholic 16, No. 3 Key 12
B CONFERENCE
No. 1 St. John’s Catholic 18, No. 4 Friends 1
No. 2 Park 16, No. 3 Indian Creek 3
Tuesday
Semifinals
A CONFERENCE
No. 1 McDonogh 13, No. 4 Glenelg Country 4
No. 2 St. Paul’s 16, No. 3 Maryvale 4
Championship
at Tierney Field/USA Lacrosse
Friday
A final - St. Paul’s (18-2) vs. McDonogh (19-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday
C final - Catholic (8-2) vs. Concordia (12-0), 5 p.m.
B final - Park (9-5) vs. St. John’s Catholic (13-3), 7:30 p.m.