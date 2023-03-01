Class 2A-1A state wrestling tournament preview

Manchester Valley crowned three senior champions at last weekend’s Class 2A-1A West Regional tournament with Travis Green (152), Class 2A-1A state champion Jake Boog (170) and Derek Martin (285) winning regional titles.

The trio will challenge for Class 2A-1A state titles in their respective weight classes this weekend a Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

Ranked No. 1 Class 2A-1A according to Billy B’s Maryland State Wrestling Association ratings, Boog rose to 46-2 (30 pins) on a 78-second pin, a 14-1 major decision and a 10-3 victory over senior title bout rival James Brashears of Smithsburg, who slipped to 36-4.

Boog is the continuation of a family legacy of wrestlers. His father, Chris, was a three-time Carroll County champion, one-time regional champion and placed third and fourth at states before graduating in 1994.

His uncle, Adam, won two county titles, one regional crown and placed fifth and sixth at states before winning a state title as a senior in 1998.

Among Boog’s losses a year ago was that to two-time Class 2A-1A state champion AJ Rodrigues of South Carroll, a 160-pound senior who will pursue his third crown this weekend.

Boog pinned Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka in 3:37 of last year’s state finals, a victory that avenged a loss in the previous weekend’s regional finals. Boog reached the semifinals with a 15-4 rout of eventual third-place finisher Zach Curry of Queen Anne’s, who is a title contender and regional champion this year at 160 pounds.

This year, Boog has split bouts with senior Class 4A-3A state runner-up Dylan McCullough (42-1) of River Hill, who lost the first meeting, 7-5, before winning the rematch, 8-6, in overtime.

“It didn’t feel good at the time, but ultimately it made me work harder in the room,” said Boog, whose record was 43-3 at 152 pounds last season. “I think it took some pressure off of my back that comes with an undefeated season that I didn’t need. I just go out there and go after it.”

Boog nevertheless is motivated and pushed by Green, who is 48-0 and looking to improve on last year’s third-place finish at states.

“Travis is wrestling really well and I’m happy for him. We’ve grown up wrestling together in the Manchester Recreation junior leagues since we were four years old,” Boog said. “We go after one another and go after it in practice every day. We go into every match feeling as if there is no one better than our practice partner.”

Green out-scored his three regional opponents by a combined 29-4, winning his championship bout, 5-2, over previously unbeaten sixth-place state finishing junior Morgon Corwine (38-1) of Brunswick.

Green has also vanquished Class 4A-3A state runner-up Liam DeBaugh (37-1) of Broadneck, who is among the favorites at 160 pounds.

Manchester Valley's 152--pound senior Travis Green (top, facing) is undefeated and looking to improve on last year's third-place Class 2A-1A state finish by winning the title this weekend at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. (Jake Boog)

“I know I have a big target on my back going into states as an undefeated wrestler,” said Green, who had split bouts last year with eventual state champion Ryan Ohler (39-2) of Liberty.

“But my wrestling partner in the room is a state champ, I placed sixth at states my freshman year, and I placed third last year, so I have some positive experiences. I don’t go into this thinking about losing.”

The Maverick’s senior Derek Martin (285) improved to 36-3 with his 8-0 championship decision over Williamsport senior Mason Wolfensberger, who slipped to 39-4

Below is a brief synopsis of each of the 14 weight classes:

106– South Carroll freshman Grayson Barnhill is on the same side of the bracket as unbeaten senior Michael Walker (32-0) of Douglass-PG. They could meet in the semifinals should Barnhill get beyond a potential quarterfinal bout against state runner-up Nate Wilheim (36-3) of Northern Garrett. On the other side of the brackets is Stephen Decatur freshman Elijah Collick (42-2).

112- Defending state champion junior Tyler Garvin (45-0) of Rising Sun and fourth-place finisher Evan Owen (41-4) of South Carroll are on opposite sides. They’re the favorites to battle for supremacy.

120- The big fish in this weight class are South Carroll freshman Jo Jo Gigliotti (44-2) and Boonsboro’s third-place state finishing sophomore Tanner Halling (42-0), who are on opposite sides of the bracket.

126- Fourth-place state finishing senior Owen Bell (38-0) of Hereford and third-place finisher Andrew DeVriendt (46-4) of Middletown are favored to reach the title bout.

132- Defending champion senior Dom Abrosino (47-2) of Sparrows Point could face freshman Beau Schmidt (26-0) of Northeast-AA in the semifinals, the winner likely to meet senior Logan Intrieri (43-1) in the finals. Intrieri owns an 11-5 victory over Ambrosino.

138- Look for two-time state champion senior Gage Owen (44-0) of South Carroll to make the final against two-time state champion senior Jacob Brenneman (38-0) of Northern-Garrett, who owns a 2-1 decision win over Owen’s two-time state champion senior teammate, Mike Pizzuto.

145- Pizzuto (42-3) is the favorite in a weight class in which his likely challenge will be in the finals opposite senior state runner-up Sam Stempler (41-2) of Poolesville.

152- Manchester Valley’s third-place state finishing senior Travis Green (48-0) could meet third-place state finishing senior Amondre Wood (37-1) of Owings Mills in the semifinals. The winner is likely to meet state runner-up Gavin Solito (44-1) in the finals.

160– South Carroll senior A.J. Rodrigues (43-2) will pursue his third state title, which could mean facing state runner-up Ethan Sotka (35-5) of Glenelg in the quarterfinals. The other side of the bracket features senior third-place state finisher Zach Curry (28-5) of Queen Anne’s and junior Joe Clark (26-3) of Oakland Mills, owner of a pair of decisions over Sotka.

170- Senior state champion Jake Boog (36-2) of Manchester Valley looks to make it two in a row. His biggest challenge likely to come from Randallstown senior Kasim Bahar (32-5) in the finals.

182- Senior state runner-up Rylan Moose (44-2) of South Carroll overcame a 3-0 deficit to win last week’s regional title bout, 4-3, in overtime opposite senior Damon Nelson (48-2 ) of Sparrows Point. If they are to rematch in the finals, Nelson most likely must get beyond third-place state finishing junior Mason Testerman (39-2) of Rising Sun, an 11-2 loser to Moose in last year’s state quarterfinals.

195- South Carroll sophomore Manny Rodrigues (39-3) required overtime to win last weekend’s regional final, 10-6, over junior Maleek Ayonrinde (32-4) of New Town, who will most likely have get beyond a quarterfinal bout against Rising Sun sophomore fifth-place state finisher Elijah Farr (43-3) to earn a championship rematch.

220- If New Town sophomore John Davis (27-9) gets beyond his first-round match he will likely meet senior state runner-up Jalon Edwards (34-4) of Patuxent. The winner could possibly face Middletown’s fifth-place finishing senior Kieran Hofgesang (47-2) with Calvert senior Cornell Johnson (24-3) looming in the finals.