Class 4A-3A state wrestling tournament preview

If you don’t know who Victor Marks-Jenkins is, you’ll likely get to know him after this weekend’s Class 4A-3A state tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

Marks-Jenkins is a 145-pound freshman at Perry Hall High School with a record of 46-0 with 38 pins, two technical falls and one major decision heading into the event.

Marks-Jenkins won the Baltimore County tournament following an 8-1 decision that dethroned sophomore defending champion Russell Fary of Sparrows Point. Marks-Jenkins reached the finals on a first-period pin and a 16-0 technical fall.

A week later, Marks-Jenkins pinned his way to the Class 4A-3A North Region crown comprising falls in 75 seconds, 3:07 and 4:39.

In the regional title bout, Marks-Jenkin pinned senior Manny Lucas of Bel Air, who was runner-up in the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Tournament.

“Victor said he’s pretty certain he has a good chance this weekend at states,” Perry Hall coach Doug Yoakum said. “When I told him about the potential for being interviewed [by a reporter,] he said, ‘Oh no – I hate talking about myself.”

Marks-Jenkins is positioned on the opposite side of the state brackets from senior state runner-up Sam Ditmars of South River, a Naval Academy-bound wrestler who enters the tournament with a record of 45-1.

Marks-Jenkins has a first-round bout against Henry Amankwatiah of High Point of Prince George’s County, a fourth-place finisher from the Class 4A-3A South Region whose record is 22-3.

With a victory over Amankwatiah, Marks-Jenkins could earn a semifinal match with the winner between senior third-place state finisher Nik Antonelli (39-4) of Annapolis or senior state runner-up Aidan Rivenburg (38-1) of North Point of Charles County in the semifinals.

Rivenburg’s only loss was in December by 6-3 to Ditmars, who is 7-1 lifetime against Antonelli and he has beaten the Annapolis wrestler four times this season. Antonelli beat Ditmars, 1-0, in the Anne Arundel County finals before falling to him, 3-1, in overtime of their Class 4A-3A East Region finals.

Below is a brief preview of each of the 14 weight classes:

106- Old Mill freshman Logan Johnson (37-9) could earn a semifinal rematch with Brayden Ambrose () of Chesapeake-Anne Arundel, whom he defeated, 6-2, in the county semifinals on the way to finishing second where Ambrose was third.

Johnson avenged a county championship loss by pinning third-place finishing freshman Trent Shipley (42-6) of South River, who must likely win a semifinal bout with Magruder sophomore Neil Sharma (29-1) to reach the finals.

113- Sophomore state runner-up Drew Montgomery (36-0) is favored entering a potential semifinal bout with South River senior Alex Szkotnicki, whom he already has beaten. Sixth-place state finishing sophomore Cam Williams (27-2) of Broadneck will likely need to get beyond Einstein sophomore Stone Yuen (32-2) to reach the finals.

120- Third place state finisher Andrew Dolezel (40-1) of Reservoir and Magruder senior Jace Munoz (42-0) are favored to reach the finals.

126- Senior state champion Alex Bellarin (34-1) of Laurel is favored, and could meet either sixth-place finishing sophomore Dylan Rohn (30-6) of Linganore or fifth-place state finishing seniors Ky-El Ali (30-2) of Woodlawn or Dylan Ritter (38-5) of Chesapeake-AA in the finals. Ali and Ritter should meet in the quarterfinals, with the winner to face Rohn.

132- Sixth-place state finishing junior Chris Nice (44-1) of Bel Air could meet fifth-place state finishing senior Garhett Dickerson (37-1) of Linganore in the semifinals, with senior fourth-place state finishing senior Atley Turner (41-3) favored to get beyond Bowie’s Tate Purvis (22-1) on the other side to reach the finals.

138- Centennial sophomore Calvin Kraisser (30-2) pursues his second straight state title, and should get beyond sixth place finishing senior Gavin McDowell (43-4) of Bel Air for a likely championship bout opposite third-place state finishing junior Jonathan Chang (41-1) of Clarksburg.

“Victor said he’s pretty certain he has a good chance this weekend at states,” said Perry Hall coach Doug Yoakum of 145-pound freshman Victor Marks-Jenkins (above), who is 46-0 entering this weekend's Class 4A-3A state tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro. (Doug Yoskum)

152- Third-place state finishing senior Connor Huff (39-0) of North Point is favored to get beyond a likely semifinal with fifth-place state finishing senior Tyler Bury (41-4) of Marriotts Ridge. If he reaches the finals, he likely will meet the winner of a semifinal between sixth-place state finishing senior Bryan Arevalo (42-3) of Old Mill and senior Tvsi Margolis (34-2) of Clarksville.

160- Senior state runner-up Liam DeBaugh (37-1) of Broadneck should have a semifinal rematch of his narrow Anne Arundel County championship finals victory over Crofton junior Jacob Speed (41-7), with the winner to have a title bout with fifth-place state finisher Nelson Monzoeto (33-2), who has dropped from 170-pounds.

170- This has the looks of a two-man race between senior state runner-up Dylan McCullough (42-1) of River Hill and fourth-place finishing junior Ethan Arneson (36-3) of Linganore of Frederick County, the latter of whom may need to get beyond North Point junior Dominick Cady (37-3) in the semifinals.

182- Atholton junior Omar Palmer (24-2) and Northwest junior Ivan Carrillo (34-2) should meet in the semifinals. On the other side of the brackets, look for Broadneck senior Jake Chambers (36-6) to reach the semifinals against the quarterfinal winner between Meade junior Obina Onyeson (34-7) and North Point’s Dominick Queen (34-4).

195- Senior third-place finisher Samire Brown (34-4) of Northwest is favored to reach the finals in a wide-open division and could battle surging Broadneck junior Dax Avila (37-1).

220- Sixth-place finishing senior Samuel Jordan (36-1) should face Seneca Valley junior Wayne Tabb (30-1) in the finals of yet another wide open weight class.