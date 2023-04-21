Crofton ends No. 11 Arundel’s perfect run in softball

Crofton High’s softball team knew it would need a maximum effort to compete with undefeated Arundel Thursday on the road. The Cardinals got that, especially from Kristin White.

The Delaware State University recruit did it on the mound and at the plate, leading the fourth-ranked Cardinals to a 4-0 victory over No. 11 Wildcats in an Anne Arundel County contest in Gambrills.

White pitched a complete-game 3-hitter, striking out 17 while finishing 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Simone Singelton and Marley Connor each had an RBI, and sophomore India Stokes went 2-for-3.

White got the Cardinals (7-3 overall, 5-1 Anne Arundel) going in the top of the first, doubling home Stokes and Singleton. Lynsie Herman opened the third with a single and scored on Connor’s fly out to leftfield.

Crofton added its final run on a 2-out rally in the fifth. India walked and came around to score on Singleton’s double to right.

White struck out the side in the first, second and fifth innings. She did not allow a walk.

Arundel (10-1, 6-1 Anne Arundel) plays at undefeated and third-ranked Northeast Monday afternoon. Crofton hosts Severna Park Monday.

