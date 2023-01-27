Dunbar upends No. 6 Edmondson

As the longtime Dunbar High athletic director, Dana Johnson knows all too well the microscope that is the Poet boys basketball program.

“They (the players) know the history, but I don’t want to think about the pressure,” said Johnson, who’s in her second season as coach. “I want it to be relaxed, and so far, it’s been working.”

The Poets got their biggest win of the season Thursday, defeating No. 6 Edmondson. 69-60, in East Baltimore. Otis Toney scored 24 points for Dunbar, and senior forward Tony Hart finished with 19.

The Poets opened up a double-digit advantage in the second half as they improved to 14-2 on the season. Junior forward Gary Suite added 10 points.

Johnson said Thursday was arguably her team’s best effort of the season.

“We came out playing hard and played together,” said Johnson. “When they made a run, we continued to play our game…and we finished.”

Leading 31-25 at halftime, Dunbar pushed its advantage into double-digits before Edmondson closed to four. The Poets responded, extending their lead to 52-41 by quarter’s end.

Johnson isn’t surprised about the Poets’ solid season. She said the senior leadership of varsity returners Hart, who will play football for Elon University in the fall, Toney and Marcus Green has led the way.

“I knew I had a good crew of young men. Once they started to believe it changed the dynamic,” said Johnson, whose team’s only losses are to Aberdeen and Dunbar (D.C.). “A lot of early games were tight and we pulled it out.”

D.J. Dantzler and junior Kyrie Sherrod each finished with 15 points for Edmondson (10-5), which plays at No. 14 Poly Friday afternoon in a battle for first place in Baltimore City’s Division I.

The Poets are tied for first in Division II with undefeated No. 4 City and defending city champ and fifth-ranked Lake Clifton. Dunbar visits their longtime East Baltimore rival Lakers next Friday afternoon.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The top team in Division I and II will play for the city title next month.

“They’re confident and understand what being a team is, understanding their roles, believing in the system and accepting each other,” said Johnson. “They work hard for each other.”

DUNBAR 69, NO. 6 EDMONDSON 60

Edmondson - Dantzler 15, Sherrod 15, Green 8, Jackson 7, Brown 6, M. Johnson 3, Davis 2, R. Johnson 2, West 2. Totals 21 12-23 60.

Dunbar - Toney 24, Hart 19, Suite 10, Green 8, Todd Taylor 5, Tyler Taylor 3. Totals 20 24-27 69.

Edmondson 11 14 16 19 - 60