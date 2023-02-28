Fallston gets payback, advances in state girls basketball tournament

It’s been nearly a decade since a team repeated as Class 2A state girls basketball champions.
Fallston High is looking to change that. The Cougars advanced to the East Region I title game with a 39-23 victory over top-seeded North Harford in a semifinal in Harford County Monday.
Junior center Ayla Galloway scored a game-high 21 points for Fallston (18-6 overall), which plays at Harford Tech for the Region I crown Wednesday. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals Friday.
The defending state champ Cougars remain on pace for the first back-to-back since Patterson Mill in 2014 and 2015. Monday, Fallston avenged a 43-23 regular season loss to North Harford (17-4), building a 18-12 halftime advantage.
The fourth-seeded Cougars, who defeated Hereford in overtime in last year’s 2A state final at the University of Maryland, will play third-seeded Harford Tech, which held off No. 2 Rising Sun, 52-51, Monday.
Fallston split with Harford Tech - each winning at home - during the regular season.
MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Monday
Region semifinals
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
No. 1 Havre de Grace 40, No. 4 Perryville 34
No. 3 Patterson Mill 63, No. 2 Colonel Richardson 29
North
Region I
No. 1 Forest Park 66, No. 5 Green Street 3
No. 2 Edmondson 61, No. 3 ACCE 31
Region II
No. 1 Coppin Academy 49, No. 4 Reginald Lewis 12
No. 3 Benjamin Franklin 45, No. 2 Lake Clifton 31
South
Region I
No. 1 Loch Raven 62, No. 4 Western Tech 33
No. 3 Pikesville 52, No. 2 Francis Scott Key 46
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
No. 4 Fallston 39, No. 1 North Harford 23
No. 3 Harford Tech 52, No. 2 Rising Sun 51
North
No. 1 Hereford 65, No. 4 Owings Mills 31
No. 2 New Town 53, No. 3 Carver A&T 36
Region II
No. 1 Eastern Tech 47, No. 4 Dunbar 11
No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 47, No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 25
West
Region I
No. 1 Liberty 49, No. 4 South Carroll 39
No. 3 Southern 51, No. 2 Century 41
Region II
No. 3 Middletown 43, No. 2 Hammond 38
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
No. 1 Howard 69, No. 4 Mount Hebron 15
No. 2 Manchester Valley 44, No. 3 Westminster 35
Region II
No. 1 River Hill 65, No. 4 Long Reach 39
No. 3 Atholton 56, No. 2 Oakland Mills 42
North
Region I
No. 1 Poly 85, No. 4 Patterson 20
No. 2 City 53, No. 6 Woodlawn 25
Region II
No. 1 Towson 34, No. 4 Edgewood 31
No. 3 Aberdeen 35, No. 2 Bel Air 32
South
Region II
No. 1 Oxon Hill 51, No. 4 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 36
No. 3 Crofton 39, No. 2 Stephen Decatur 31
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
No. 1 Glen Burnie 62, No. 4 Reservoir 35
No. 2 Old Mill 70, No. 3 Meade 38
Region II
No. 1 Severna Park 38, No. 4 North Point 32
No. 2 South River 54, No. 6 Broadneck 45
North
Region I
No. 1 Western 47, No. 4 Perry Hall 25
No. 2 Dulaney 56, No. 3 Catonsville 30
Wednesday
Region final
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
Patterson Mill at Havre de Grace
North
Region I
Edmondson at Forest Park
Region II
Benjamin Franklin at Coppin Academy
South
Region I
Pikesville at Loch Raven
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
Fallston at Harford Tech
North
Region I
Hereford at New Town
Region II
Chesapeake-Baltimore County at Eastern Tech
West
Region I
Southern at Liberty
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
Manchester Valley at Howard
Region II
Atholton at River Hill
North
Region I
City at Poly
Region II
Aberdeen at Towson
South
Region II
Crofton at Oxon Hill
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
Old Mill at Glen Burnie
Region II
South River at Severna Park
North
Region I
Dulaney at Western