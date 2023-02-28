Fallston gets payback, advances in state girls basketball tournament

It’s been nearly a decade since a team repeated as Class 2A state girls basketball champions.

Fallston High is looking to change that. The Cougars advanced to the East Region I title game with a 39-23 victory over top-seeded North Harford in a semifinal in Harford County Monday.

Junior center Ayla Galloway scored a game-high 21 points for Fallston (18-6 overall), which plays at Harford Tech for the Region I crown Wednesday. The winner advances to the state quarterfinals Friday.

The defending state champ Cougars remain on pace for the first back-to-back since Patterson Mill in 2014 and 2015. Monday, Fallston avenged a 43-23 regular season loss to North Harford (17-4), building a 18-12 halftime advantage.

The fourth-seeded Cougars, who defeated Hereford in overtime in last year’s 2A state final at the University of Maryland, will play third-seeded Harford Tech, which held off No. 2 Rising Sun, 52-51, Monday.

Fallston split with Harford Tech - each winning at home - during the regular season.

MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Monday

Region semifinals

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

No. 1 Havre de Grace 40, No. 4 Perryville 34

No. 3 Patterson Mill 63, No. 2 Colonel Richardson 29

North

Region I

No. 1 Forest Park 66, No. 5 Green Street 3

No. 2 Edmondson 61, No. 3 ACCE 31

Region II

No. 1 Coppin Academy 49, No. 4 Reginald Lewis 12

No. 3 Benjamin Franklin 45, No. 2 Lake Clifton 31

South

Region I

No. 1 Loch Raven 62, No. 4 Western Tech 33

No. 3 Pikesville 52, No. 2 Francis Scott Key 46

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

No. 4 Fallston 39, No. 1 North Harford 23

No. 3 Harford Tech 52, No. 2 Rising Sun 51

North

No. 1 Hereford 65, No. 4 Owings Mills 31

No. 2 New Town 53, No. 3 Carver A&T 36

Region II

No. 1 Eastern Tech 47, No. 4 Dunbar 11

No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 47, No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 25

West

Region I

No. 1 Liberty 49, No. 4 South Carroll 39

No. 3 Southern 51, No. 2 Century 41

Region II

No. 3 Middletown 43, No. 2 Hammond 38

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

No. 1 Howard 69, No. 4 Mount Hebron 15

No. 2 Manchester Valley 44, No. 3 Westminster 35

Region II

No. 1 River Hill 65, No. 4 Long Reach 39

No. 3 Atholton 56, No. 2 Oakland Mills 42

North

Region I

No. 1 Poly 85, No. 4 Patterson 20

No. 2 City 53, No. 6 Woodlawn 25

Region II

No. 1 Towson 34, No. 4 Edgewood 31

No. 3 Aberdeen 35, No. 2 Bel Air 32

South

Region II

No. 1 Oxon Hill 51, No. 4 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 36

No. 3 Crofton 39, No. 2 Stephen Decatur 31

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

No. 1 Glen Burnie 62, No. 4 Reservoir 35

No. 2 Old Mill 70, No. 3 Meade 38

Region II

No. 1 Severna Park 38, No. 4 North Point 32

No. 2 South River 54, No. 6 Broadneck 45

North

Region I

No. 1 Western 47, No. 4 Perry Hall 25

No. 2 Dulaney 56, No. 3 Catonsville 30

Wednesday

Region final

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

Patterson Mill at Havre de Grace

North

Region I

Edmondson at Forest Park

Region II

Benjamin Franklin at Coppin Academy

South

Region I

Pikesville at Loch Raven

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

Fallston at Harford Tech

North

Region I

Hereford at New Town

Region II

Chesapeake-Baltimore County at Eastern Tech

West

Region I

Southern at Liberty

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

Manchester Valley at Howard

Region II

Atholton at River Hill

North

Region I

City at Poly

Region II

Aberdeen at Towson

South

Region II

Crofton at Oxon Hill

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

Old Mill at Glen Burnie

Region II

South River at Severna Park

North

Region I