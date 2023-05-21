Final destination for state boys lacrosse tournament

Broadneck, Fallston Hereford, Mount Hebron, Perryville and Severna Park headed to Stevenson University

VSN Staff

Published on: May 21, 2023 2:26 PM EDT

Hereford's Baylor Davis goes on the attack against Catonsville defensemen William Robertson during the third quarter of Monday's Baltimore County boys lacrosse contest. Davis scored all five of his goals in the first half as the Bulls defeated the host Comets, 15-4, in a rematch of last spring's Baltimore County final.
(Eric Bem)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

MPSSAA BOYS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

State semifinals

Friday

CLASS 1A

at Bel Air

Perryville 12, ACCE 5

at Wheaton

Fallston 11. Smithsburg 3

CLASS 2A

at Paint Branch

Kent Island 7, Huntingtown 6

CLASS 3A

at Crofton

Severna Park 23, Chopticon 4

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.

Saturday

CLASS 2A

at Havre de Grace

Hereford 15, Easton 8

CLASS 3A

at Paint Branch

Mount Hebron 11, Linganore 6

CLASS 4A

at Crofton

Broadneck 9, Urbana 8 (OT)

STATE FINALS

at Mustang Stadium/Stevenson University

Tuesday

CLASS 1A final - Fallston vs. Perryville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2A final - Kent Island vs. Hereford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

CLASS 4A final - Sherwood vs. Broadneck, 8 p.m.

Thursday

CLASS 3A final - Mount Hebron vs. Severna Park, 6 p.m.