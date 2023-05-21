Final destination for state boys lacrosse tournament

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
MPSSAA BOYS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
State semifinals
Friday
CLASS 1A
at Bel Air
Perryville 12, ACCE 5
at Wheaton
Fallston 11. Smithsburg 3
CLASS 2A
at Paint Branch
Kent Island 7, Huntingtown 6
CLASS 3A
at Crofton
Severna Park 23, Chopticon 4
Saturday
CLASS 2A
at Havre de Grace
Hereford 15, Easton 8
CLASS 3A
at Paint Branch
Mount Hebron 11, Linganore 6
CLASS 4A
at Crofton
Broadneck 9, Urbana 8 (OT)
STATE FINALS
at Mustang Stadium/Stevenson University
Tuesday
CLASS 1A final - Fallston vs. Perryville, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A final - Kent Island vs. Hereford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
CLASS 4A final - Sherwood vs. Broadneck, 8 p.m.
Thursday
CLASS 3A final - Mount Hebron vs. Severna Park, 6 p.m.