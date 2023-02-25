Fourth quarter comeback advances Reservoir in state girls basketball tourney opening round

The state girls basketball tournament kicked off Friday with 27 opening round matches involving Baltimore area teams. Arguably the best game was in Howard County as Reservoir rallied for a 48-46 victory over Arundel in a Class 4A East Region I quarterfinal.
Trailing 43-34 with 7 minutes, 12 seconds left in regulation, the Gators (7-13) went on an 11-0 run, capped by Alissa Young’s drive for a basket, for a 45-43 lead with 2 minutes remaining. Young, a sophomore guard, buried a 3-pointer, extending Reservoir’s advantage to 48-43 with 1:19 to play.
Fifth-seeded Arundel (3-19) stopped the Gators’ surge as Janiyah Small’s 3-pointer got the visitors to within 48-46 with 1 minute left in regulation. Small, a sophomore, stole the ball with 45 seconds left, but, with 20 seconds remaining, missed a jumper.
Was fouled with 5.8 seconds left, but missed the front end of an one-and-one. After a tie up, Arundel kept possession on the alternating jump ball with 2.6 seconds to play. Gabrielle Burian’s desperation shot from near half court fell short as the fourth-seed Gators (7-13) advanced to Monday’s region semifinal at 7th-ranked and top seed.Glen Burnie.
MPSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Friday
First round
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
No. 4 Perryville 67, No. 5 Kent County 33
No. 3 Patterson Mill 50, No. 6 Joppatowne 23
North
Region I
No. 5 Green Street Academy 29, No. 4 Douglass 4
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
No. 4 Fallston 58, No. 5 North East 44
No. 3 Harford Tech 62, No. 6 Elkton 22
North
Region I
No. 4 Owings Mills 43, No. 5 Lansdowne 29
Region II
No. 4 Dunbar 57, No. 5 Overlea 55
No. 6 Chesapeake-Baltimore County 38, No. 3 Sparrows Point 37
West
Region I
No. 4 South Carroll 51, No. 5 Winters Mill 31
Region II
No. 3 Middletown 32, No. 6 Glenelg 28
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
No. 4 Mount Hebron 37, No. 5 Marriotts Ridge 32
No. 3 Westminster 49, No. 6 Centennial 11
Region II
No. 4 Long Reach 22, No. 5 Wilde Lake 20
North
Region I
No. 4 Patterson 62, No. 5 Milford Mill 4
No. 6 Woodlawn 50, No. 3 Digital Harbor 46
No. 2 City 55, No. 7 Franklin 22
Region II
No. 4 Edgewood 52, No. 5 Kenwood 24
No. 3 Aberdeen 43, No. 6 C. Milton Wright 24
No. 2 Bel Air, 53, No. 7 Patapsco 22
South
Region II
No. 4 Chesapeake-Anne Arundel 59, No. 5 James M. Bennett 20
No. 3 Crofton 35, No. 6 Northeast 27
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
No. 4 Reservoir 48, No. 5 Arundel 46
No. 3 Meade 66, No. 6 North County 29
Region II
No. 6 Broadneck 52, No. 3 Annapolis 46
North
Region I
No. 4 Perry Hall 54, No. 5 Mervo 16
No. 3 Catonsville 55, No. 6 Dundalk 23
No. 2 Dulaney 57, No. 7 Parkville 13
Monday
Region semifinals
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
Perryville at No. 1 Havre de Grace
Patterson Mill at No. 2 Colonel Richardson
North
Region I
Green Street at No. 1 Forest Park
No. 3 ACCE at No. 2 Edmondson
Region II
No. 4 Reginald Lewis at No. 1 Coppin Academy
No. 3 Benjamin Franklin at No. 2 Lake Clifton
South
Region I
No. 4 Western Tech at No. 1 Loch Raven
No. 3 Pikesville at No. 2 Francis Scott Key
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
Fallston at No. 1 North Harford
Harford Tech at No. 2 Rising Sun
North
Owings Mills at No. 1 Hereford
Carver A&T at No. 2 New Town
Region II
Dunbar at No. 1 Eastern Tech
Chesapeake-Baltimore County at No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech
West
Region I
South Carroll at No. 1 Liberty
No. 3 Southern at No. 2 Century
Region II
Middletown at No. 2 Hammond
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
Mount Hebron at No. 1 Howard
Westminster at No. 2 Manchester Valley
Region II
Long Reach at No. 1 River Hill
No. 3 Atholton at No. 2 Oakland Mills
North
Region I
Patterson at No. 1 Poly
Woodlawn at City
Region II
Edgewood at No. 1 Towson
Aberdeen at Bel Air
South
Region II
Chesapeake-Anne Arundel at No. 1 Oxon Hill
Crofton at No. 2 Stephen Decatur
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
Reservoir at No. 1 Glen Burnie
Meade at No. 2 Old Mill
Region II
No. 4 North Point at No. 1 Severna Park
Broadneck at No. 2 South River
North
Region I
Perry Hall at No. 1 Western
Catonsville at Dulaney