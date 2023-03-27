Gilman’s Sherlock brothers, Tyson and Emitt, take first, third at NHSCA Nationals

Gilman junior Tyson Sherlock (132) finished first and his younger brother, sophomore Emmit Sherlock (145), placed third at the National High School Coaches’ Association National Wrestling Tournament over the weekend at the Virginia Beach Convention Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

While the 6-foot Tyson was a champion at this year’s NHSCAs after being a fourth as a freshman and a runner-up as a sophomore, the 6-foot-2 Emmitt was third after being a title winner a year ago.

“I was very happy with their performances, particularly with Emmitt wrestling up a weight class. Most guys go down in weight, but Emmitt went up,” said Patrick Sherlock, the boys’ father. “Tyson was on a roll at first with four first-period pins in the beginning. He’s such a smart wrestler, has great mat awareness and an ability to figure out a way to beat you.”

Tyson went 7-0 with his four pins comprising falls in 75, 99, 73 and 77 seconds before winning his quarterfinal and semifinal bouts by scores of 6-4, and 3-0, respectively.

“I had pins in my first four matches on Friday and in the quarterfinals I had a tough match and got a reversal in the last 20 seconds to win, 6-4. In the semifinals the Ohio kid was tough, but I kept it low-scoring and didn’t let him get any points,” Tyson said.

“I got a takedown in the first period and he picked bottom in the second, but he didn’t know I’m a great top wrestler so I was able to ride him out and through the second period. In the third period, I got an escape to win, 3-0. I just wrestled my match overall.”

Tyson Sherlock won his title bout by forfeit over Mason Kernan of Bethel Park, Pa, who succumbed to food poisoning, according to Patrick Tyson.

“I heard [Mason Kernan] was sick with food poisoning and I hope he gets better,” Tyson said. “I wrestled him as a freshman at this tournament and I pinned him in the third period.”

Emmit went 7-1 with three technical falls, two major decisions and a pair of 1-0 decisions -- the latter two in his consolation semifinals and consolation finals bouts. Emmitt lost his semifinal bout, 9-6, to eventual champion Anthony Evanitsky of Pennsylvania.

“It was a good test for me, moving up in weight and I thought that I did pretty well. I had been making weight all year but it was more of the fact that I want to go up to 160 for some wrestling later on this year. I felt good,” Emmitt Sherlock said.

“With my frame and knowing that when I go to college I’ll be a bigger guy, I want to get used to wrestling at a larger weight. I know that my second match of the tournament was against a state runner-up from Virginia and I was able to score a technical fall against him, so I felt like I demonstrated the ability to do that this weekend.”

Evanitsky won his title, 4-1, over California’s Leo Contino.

“If I had it to do again I would be more tactical,” Emmitt said of Evanitsky. “The difference in the match was that he was able to control the timing.”

The siblings are also coming off outstanding seasons at Gilman, with Tyson finishing third at the National Preps Tournament and Emmitt placing sixth.

Tyson won titles in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association and Maryland Private Schools state championships at 132 after having placed second and third at each as a sophomore. Emmitt won both the MIAA and Maryland Private school State crowns at 138 pounds after having placed third at both as a freshman.

Emmitt also vanquished senior two-time Class 2A-1A state champion and three-time finalist, Mike Pizzuto, of South Carroll in January as well as sophomore two-time Class 4A-3A state title winner Calvin Kraisser of Centennial in December.

Emmitt came from behind to beat Pizzuto, 2-1 in overtime, handing the first-ever career loss to a senior who had dropped from 145 pounds to face him.

Emmitt built a 6-0 lead during an eventual 6-4 decision over Kraisser, who hit a four-point Peterson roll which scored two near-fall points in their bout’s final 20 seconds.

Mount St. Joseph had a pair of place-winners in fourth-place sophomore Ben Smith (160) and eighth-place junior Austin Lewis (182).

Smith went 5-2 with three technical falls, winning his consolation semifinal by forfeit before falling, 3-0, to Ryan Burton of Sparta Township of New Jersey in his consolation final. Smith lost his semifinal, 8-4, to eventual champion Max Norman of Kingsport, Tennessee, winner of his title bout, 4-2, over Israel Ibarra of Arizona.

Other local placewinners were freshman James Carrington (285) of St. Francis who was sixth, and sophomore Sean Garretson (120) of Gilman who was eighth.

St. Frances' James Carrington displays his All-American award after placing sixth at the National High School Coaches Association National Wrestling Championships. (St. Frances Wrestling)