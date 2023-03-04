Kavanaugh’s miracle shot sends Severna Park girls basketball to 4A state Final Four

It’s “March Madness,” and Abby Kavanaugh had the ultimate “one shining moment” Friday evening.

The Severna Park senior hit a shot from near halfcourt as the buzzer sounded, giving the Falcons a 52-49 victory over Urbana, in a Class 4A state quarterfinal contest in Frederick County.

Severna Park will play No. 7 Glen Burnie in a state semifinal Tuesday or Wednesday, at a site to be determined. The Gophers defeated Montgomery County’s Einstein in another quarterfinal Friday.

It will be an all-Anne Arundel state Final Four match, thanks to one of the most memorable postseason shots in Anne Arundel County basketball lore.

With the game tied at 49, Severna Park missed a layup and Urbana tried to push the ball up the court, but an outlet pass got away and into the hands of Kavanaugh with a few seconds remaining.

Kavanaugh sent a near one-handed shot to the basket. The ball fell through the net, and the Falcons celebrated arguably their biggest victory.

Kavanaugh finished with 18 points for Severna Park, which will meet Glen Burnie in a rematch of the Anne Arundel County title game two weeks ago. The Gophers routed Montgomery County’s Einstein, 73-24, to reach their second straight 4A Final Four.

It will be Severna Park’s first state semifinals since 1988.

The Falcons’ 35-year wait is over, thanks to Kavanaugh’s shot for the ages.