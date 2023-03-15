Local players ready to dive into March Madness

The NCAA men’s and women’s tournament is underway with “First Four” action. The Baltimore area will be well represented in both events.

Here’s a quick look at the local contingent who’re seeking at an opportunity to cut the nets at the conclusion of “March Madness” in a couple of weeks.

MEN

Ace Baldwin - Virginia Commonwealth

The former St. Frances standout has VCU in the “Dance” for the second time in three seasons, averaging 12.6 points and 5.8 assists. The junior point guard claimed both the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year award. Baldwin was VSN’s co-Player of the Year in 2020.

Isaiah Cornish - Maryland

Cornish, who played for Dulaney as a freshman and sophomore, has played in 20 games as a redshirt freshman for the Terps. The 6-foot-6 forward has a season-best 9 points against Binghamton. Cornish played his final two high school seasons at Legacy Charter School in South Carolina.

Carson Dick - Maryland

Dick, who graduated from Glenelg in 2019, is a walk-on for the Terps. The 6-foot-2 guard logged one minute against Minnesota in late November.

Caleb Dorsey - Penn State

A native of Westminster, Dorsey is averaging 2.3 points as a junior reserve for the Nittany Lions. Dorsey prepped for four years at The Hill School in Pennsylvania, setting the school’s career rebounding mark.

Noah Locke - Providence

A graduate transfer from Louisville, Locke is averaging 11.1 points in 31 starts this season. The 2018 McDonogh grad spent last season at Louisville after playing for Florida from 2018 to 2021. This will be Locke’s third NCAA tournament.

Connor Odom - Utah State

The Annapolis resident has played in four games for Utah State, which plays Missouri in the opening round. The guard played at Archbishop Spalding as a senior after two years at Oak Hill (VA) Academy. At Utah State, Odom is playing for dad Ryan, who’s in his second season after leading UMBC to a historic first round victory (first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed) five years ago.

Julian Reese - Maryland

The St. Frances grad has been one of the more reliable players for the Terps this season, starting all but one game. The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward is averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds. Reese was the Baltimore Catholic League’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2020

Cesar Tchilombo - Northern Kentucky

The 6-foot-9 freshman hasn’t touched the floor for Horizon League champ Northern Kentucky, which plays Houston in the opening round. Tchilombo was a Baltimore Catholic League honorable mention in 2022 after helping John Carroll to the Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championship in 2021.

Anthony Walker - Miami

Walker, who played varsity for Perry Hall as a sophomore and junior, is averaging 2.9 points this season as a fourth-year junior for the Hurricanes. The 6-9 forward played in 120 games (17 starts) for No. 5 seed Miami, which plays 12th-seed Drake Friday in the Midwest Region opening round. Walker helped Perry Hall to back-to-back Class 4A state titles before transferring Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for his senior season.

After transferring from the University of Maryland, Angel Reese has been dominant for LSU. The junior forward is averaging 23.4 points entering the NCAA Tournament. (LSU Athletics)

WOMEN

Simone Foreman - Holy Cross

Foreman, an Odenton resident, is averaging 4.7 points and 3.8 rebounds as a freshman for Patriot League champ Holy Cross, which plays at Maryland in the opening round Friday. She was a four-year starter at St. Andrew’s Episcopal in Montgomery County.

Jania Hall - Monmouth

Hall, a St. Vincent Pallotti grad, is averaging 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds this season for the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) champs. She has started 31 games over her first three seasons. Hall led Pallotti to the IAAM A Conference final in her senior year.

Allie Kubek - Maryland

An ACL injury during preseason ended Kubek’s season. The Elkton resident transferred from Towson University where she started 53 games over her freshman and sophomore seasons. Kubek starred at Sanford School in Delaware.

Claire Neff - James Madison

Neff, who starred at Maryvale, is averaging 2.9 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Dukes, who won the Sun Belt Conference title and plays at Ohio State in the opening round Saturday. The 6-2 junior forward has played in 50 games for James Madison after transferring from Clemson. Neff was a three-time all-IAAM B Conference selection for Maryvale.

Chet Nweke - Princeton

A resident of Woodbine, Nweke is averaging 3.4 points and 3 rebounds for the Ivy League champion Tigers. The 6-foot forward prepped at Stone Ridge in Montgomery County where she scored 1,539 points.

Jayla Oden - Illinois

The 2021 McDonogh graduate is averaging 4.5 points and 1.7 rebounds for the Illini, who play Mississippi State in a “First Four” match Wednesday evening. Oden finished with a team-best 55 assists last season as a freshman. She was an all-IAAM A selection in her senior season at McDonogh.

Ny’Ceara Pryor - Sacred Heart

Pryor, last year’s VSN Player of the Year at Western, has been one of the country’s top freshmen this season. The 5-3 dynamo leads Sacred Heart in scoring (18.2 per game.), assists (4.2) and steals (3.9). Last season, Pryor led Western to its first state championship since 1995.

Angel Reese - LSU