McDonogh girls come up short at GEICO Nationals

With only seven players available and star Kennedy Umeh away with the US National Team, the Eagles struggle with Long Island Lutheran’s height

Published on: March 31, 2023 5:41 PM EDT|Updated on: March 31, 2023 5:44 PM EDT

McDonogh's Paris Locke, who scored 16 points in Friday's GEICO Nationals semifinal game against Long Island Lutheran (NY), boxes out in the nationally televised contest. (Photo courtesy of SBLive Sports)
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Baltimore’s top-ranked girls basketball team, McDonogh, was one of four teams invited to participate in the GEICO Nationals and the Eagles represented themselves well in a 76-65 loss to New York’s Long Island Lutheran, the nation’s No. 3 team according to SBLive Sports, in a semifinal contest on Friday morning.

Playing before a national television audience on ESPNU, McDonogh only had seven players available for the 10 a.m. tip and the missing players included 6-foot-4 star Kennedy Umeh, who is away with the US National Team. The Eagles, however, went toe-to-toe with LIL into the fourth quarter before their lack depth and size took its toll.

The biggest benefactor of Umeh’s absence was Long Island Lutheran’s Kate Koval who set a tournament record with 38 points. She also dominated on the boards with 16 rebounds. Behind her the Knights moved out to a seven point lead at the half and led by eight entering the fourth quarter.

McDonogh (23-2) had three players in double figures led by Ava McKennie’s 17 points. Paris Locke and Autumn Fleary each scored 16 points. McKennie led the Eagles with nine rebounds.

