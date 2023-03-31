McDonogh girls come up short at GEICO Nationals

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Baltimore’s top-ranked girls basketball team, McDonogh, was one of four teams invited to participate in the GEICO Nationals and the Eagles represented themselves well in a 76-65 loss to New York’s Long Island Lutheran, the nation’s No. 3 team according to SBLive Sports, in a semifinal contest on Friday morning.

Playing before a national television audience on ESPNU, McDonogh only had seven players available for the 10 a.m. tip and the missing players included 6-foot-4 star Kennedy Umeh, who is away with the US National Team. The Eagles, however, went toe-to-toe with LIL into the fourth quarter before their lack depth and size took its toll.

The biggest benefactor of Umeh’s absence was Long Island Lutheran’s Kate Koval who set a tournament record with 38 points. She also dominated on the boards with 16 rebounds. Behind her the Knights moved out to a seven point lead at the half and led by eight entering the fourth quarter.

McDonogh (23-2) had three players in double figures led by Ava McKennie’s 17 points. Paris Locke and Autumn Fleary each scored 16 points. McKennie led the Eagles with nine rebounds.