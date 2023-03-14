McDonogh’s deep talent give them the nod as Baltimore’s No. 1 boys lacrosse team

As if McDonogh didn’t have enough talent — most notably overall No. 1 player in the Inside Lacrosse Class of 2023 Top 50 Rankings McCabe Millon — returning to defend its Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown, the Eagles added even more firepower in elite long stick midfielder Mac Christmas.

The senior Georgetown Prep transfer, whose imposing 6-feet-4 205-pound frame serves him well while getting up and down the field, makes McDonogh a solid choice to head the Baltimore Banner/VSN Boys Lacrosse Preseason Top 15 rankings.

That said, there will be many challenges ahead for the Eagles, considering that Boys’ Latin, 2023 conference finalist St. Mary’s, Calvert Hall, Archbishop Spalding, St. Paul’s, Loyola Blakefield and Severn are listed second through eighth, respectively, in the rankings.

Eleven-time state champions Severna Park is the only public school to crack the top ten while another A Conference stalwart, Gilman, rounds out that group.

Broadneck, which dethroned the Falcons in Anne Arundel County and reached the 4A state final last year, heads the final five ahead of Howard County contender Glenelg, A Conference member Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore County runner-up Hereford and Harford County standout Fallston.

2023 Baltimore Banner/VSN Preseason Boys Lacrosse Top 15

1. MCDONOGH SCHOOL EAGLES

Final 2022 record: 12-6

Coach: Andy Hilgartner

Players to watch: AJ Marsh, senior, defense; McCabe Millon, senior attack; Mac Christmas, senior, LSM; Zach Hayashi, senior, FOGO; Luke Miller, junior attack

Off the Draw: Addition of Christmas to an already formidable defense bolsters defending MIAA A Conference champs’ chances to repeat.

2. BOYS’ LATIN SCHOOL LAKERS

Final 2022 record: 13-4

Coach: Brian Farrell

Players to watch: Spencer Ford, junior, attack; Kyle Foster, senior, midfield; Jacob Pacheco, senior, midfield

Off the Draw: With several strong newcomers melding with top returnees, Lakers will once again be a legitimate contender for the MIAA A Conference crown.

3. ST. MARY’S HIGH SCHOOL SAINTS

Final 2022 record: 16-3

Coach: Victor Lilly

Players to watch: Nick Golini, senior, attack; Gavin Burlace, senior, midfield; Erik Chick, senior, midfield

Off the Draw: Saints’ program, which has been cooking for the last couple of years, seeks first MIAA A Conference title since 2015 with a boatload of experienced and talented athletes.

4. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE CARDINALS

Final 2022 record: 14-5

Coach: Bryan Kelly

Players to watch: Shuey Kelly, senior, attack; Wyatt Hottle, senior, midfield/attack; Josh Nagy, senior, midfield

Off the Draw: Finding the right combinations to unlock the Cardinals’ offense will be a challenge for the dean of MIAA A Conference coaches, Bryan Kelly.

5. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING CAVALIERS

Final 2022 record: 12-5

Coach: Brian Phipps

Players to watch: Logan Meighan, senior, defense; Alec Howard, junior, attack

Off the Draw: Young talent abounds for a program eager to hoist its initial MIAA A Conference championship banner.

6. ST. PAUL’S SCHOOL CRUSADERS

Final 2022 record: 11-6

Coach: Steven Settembrino

Players to watch: Michael Smyth, senior, midfield; Grady O’Day, senior, attack

Off the Draw: A pleasant surprise last spring, the Crusaders seek to hold the higher ground in 2023.

7. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD DONS

Final 2022 record: 6-9

Coach: Gene Ubriaco

Players to watch: Mason Cook, junior, midfield; Owen Dixon, senior, midfield; Peter Laake, junior, defense

Off the Draw: After a rare losing season in 2022, Dons hope to rally around Ubriaco in his final year at the helm.

8. SEVERN SCHOOL ADMIRALS

Final 2022 record: 9-7

Coach: Joe Christie

Players to watch: Jacob Todd, senior, attack; William Perez, senior, goal; Kijana Lloyd, senior, LSM

Off the Draw: Admirals up for the challenge of keeping pace with league elites.

9. SEVERNA PARK FALCONS

Final 2022 record: 16-4

Coach: David EarlPlayers to watch: Ryan LaRocque, senior, attack; Ashby Shepherd, senior, goal

Off the Draw: Eleven straight state titles won’t stop the Falcons’ bid for an even dozen.

10. GILMAN SCHOOL GREYHOUNDS

Final 2022 record: 8-12

Coach: Tony Incontrera

Players to watch: Oscar Woloson, senior midfield; Harrison Schline, sophomore, LSM

Off the Draw: Second season under Incontrera should give the ‘Hounds more stability to compete in the stacked MIAA A Conference.

11. BROADNECK BRUINS

Final 2022 record: 16-4

Coach: Jeff McGuire

Players to watch: Graham Hartman, junior, FOGO; Jake Chambers, senior, defense; Tyler Hicks, junior midfield; Ryan Della, senior midfield; Ryan Salazar, senior, midfield; Colin Gray, senior goal; Jackson Shaw, senior, attack; Braden McCassie, junior, LSM

Off the Draw: Anne Arundel County champs look to take 2022 success to another level.

12. GLENELG GLADIATORS

Final 2022 record: 13-5

Coach: Josh Hatmaker

Players to watch: Jacob Szczepanski, senior, midfield; Michael Krohn, senior, defense; Chris Iannarino, junior, midfield; Tim Iannarino, junior, attack

Off the Draw: Powerful offense should lead the Gladiators’ charge this spring in Howard County.

13. MOUNT ST. JOSEPH GAELS

Final 2022 record: 7-11

Coach: Tyler Reid

Players to watch: Jack Spears, senior, attack; Aidan Addison, senior, midfield; Corey Myers, senior midfield; Owen Cooper, junior, attack; Maddux Walton, senior, attack; Drew Rippeon, senior, FOGO; Garrett Conley, senior FOGO.

Off the Draw: Despite a daunting league schedule, Gaels always up for a challenge

14. HEREFORD BULLS

Final 2022 record: 13-4

Coach: Kyle Leppert

Players to watch: Ryder Walter, senior, defense; Baylor Davis, senior, attack; JP Revitte, junior, attack/midfield; Cole Jedlicka, senior, goal

Off the Draw: Bulls look to regain top spot in Baltimore County — and beyond — this spring.

15. FALLSTON COUGARS

Final 2022 record: 14-4

Coach: Patrick MullPlayers to watch: Jacob MacMillan, junior, attack; Lucas Hurlburt, senior, midfield; Gage McKenna, junior, midfield; Aiden Dixon, sr., midfield