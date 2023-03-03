Meade basketball rises for repeat

The 2022-23 season has been about redemption for Meade High’s boys basketball team after blowing a huge lead in last year’s Class 4A state semifinals. The Mustangs took a big step in their mission Thursday evening.
Meade defeated Reservoir, 60-51, in the East Region I title game in Anne Arundel County. Senior post Shawn Jones scored 25 points for the Mustangs, and Xavion Roberson added 20.
The Anne Arundel County champs held off the Gators, without making a field goal in the fourth quarter to advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinals. Meade (21-3 overall) will host Montgomery County’s Wootton for a spot in next week’s state semifinals.
The Mustangs led 43-35 entering the fourth, but Reservoir went on a 13-4 run, capped with Bryce Mackall’s 3-pointer, to take a 48-47 lead with 3 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in regulation. Roberson regained the lead for Meade with two free throws with 3:40 left.
The Mustangs produced 12 straight points from the charity stripe as Jones went 11-of-11 in the fourth quarter. Meade went 17-of-21 over the final eight minutes.
Irby Hunter had 11 points for Reservoir, which went the final 3:51 without a field goal. Mackall and Matthew Brathwaite each added 10.
MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Thursday
Region final
CLASS 1A
East
Region I
No. 1 Patterson Mill 54, No. 3 Perryville 42
North
Region I
No. 1 Edmondson 68, No. 3 Forest Park 57
Region II
No. 1 Lake Clifton 66, No. 2 Benjamin Franklin 35
South
Region I
No. 3 Loch Raven 61, No. 1 Pikesville 35
CLASS 2A
East
Region I
No. 1 Elkton 63, No. 2 Fallston 44
North
Region I
No. 1 New Town 76, No. 2 Hereford 33
Region II
No. 1 Overlea 75, No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 73
West
Region I
No. 1 Liberty 73, No. 2 Century 56
CLASS 3A
East
Region I
No. 2 Centennial 57, No. 1 Manchester Valley 44
Region II
No. 2 Wilde Lake 86, No. 1 Long Reach 76
North
Region I
No. 1 City 67, No. 2 Poly 59
Region II
No. 2 Aberdeen 91, No. 5 Edgewood 55
South
Region II
No. 1 Stephen Decatur 72, No. 2 Northeast 60
CLASS 4A
East
Region I
No. 1 Meade 60, No. 2 Reservoir 51
Region II
No. 2 Broadneck 49, No. 1 South River 43
North
Region I
No. 1 Parkville 67, No. 2 Dulaney 66
Saturday
State quarterfinals
*Region champions from each classification are reseeded based on regular season winning percentage. Ties to be decided by MPSSAA tiebreakers
CLASS 1A
No. 8 Smithsburg at No. 1 Fort Hill
No. 7 Loch Raven at No. 2 Lake Clifton
No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester at No. 3 CMIT North
No. 5 Patterson Mill at No. 4 Edmondson
CLASS 2A
No. 8 Thomas Stone at No. 1 Wicomico
No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Walkersville
No. 6 Largo at No. 3 Elkton/New Town or Overlea
No. 5 Elkton/New Town or Overlea at No. 4 Elkton/New Town or Overlea
CLASS 3A
No. 8 Centennial at No. 1 City or Frederick
No. 7 St. Charles at No. 2 City or Frederick
No. 6 Aberdeen or Stephen Decatur at No. 3 Damascus
No. 5 Aberdeen or Stephen Decatur at No. 4 Wilde Lake
CLASS 4A
No. 8 DuVal at No. 1 Parkville
No. 7 Wootton at No. 2 Meade
No. 6 Bowie at No. 3 Broadneck/Gaithersburg or Sherwood
No. 5 Broadneck/Gaithersburg/or Sherwood vs. No. 4 Broadneck/Gaithersburg or Sherwood