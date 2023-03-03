Meade basketball rises for repeat

The 2022-23 season has been about redemption for Meade High’s boys basketball team after blowing a huge lead in last year’s Class 4A state semifinals. The Mustangs took a big step in their mission Thursday evening.

Meade defeated Reservoir, 60-51, in the East Region I title game in Anne Arundel County. Senior post Shawn Jones scored 25 points for the Mustangs, and Xavion Roberson added 20.

The Anne Arundel County champs held off the Gators, without making a field goal in the fourth quarter to advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinals. Meade (21-3 overall) will host Montgomery County’s Wootton for a spot in next week’s state semifinals.

The Mustangs led 43-35 entering the fourth, but Reservoir went on a 13-4 run, capped with Bryce Mackall’s 3-pointer, to take a 48-47 lead with 3 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in regulation. Roberson regained the lead for Meade with two free throws with 3:40 left.

The Mustangs produced 12 straight points from the charity stripe as Jones went 11-of-11 in the fourth quarter. Meade went 17-of-21 over the final eight minutes.

Irby Hunter had 11 points for Reservoir, which went the final 3:51 without a field goal. Mackall and Matthew Brathwaite each added 10.

MPSSAA BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday

Region final

CLASS 1A

East

Region I

No. 1 Patterson Mill 54, No. 3 Perryville 42

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

North

Region I

No. 1 Edmondson 68, No. 3 Forest Park 57

Region II

No. 1 Lake Clifton 66, No. 2 Benjamin Franklin 35

South

Region I

No. 3 Loch Raven 61, No. 1 Pikesville 35

CLASS 2A

East

Region I

No. 1 Elkton 63, No. 2 Fallston 44

North

Region I

No. 1 New Town 76, No. 2 Hereford 33

Region II

No. 1 Overlea 75, No. 2 Carver Vo-Tech 73

West

Region I

No. 1 Liberty 73, No. 2 Century 56

CLASS 3A

East

Region I

No. 2 Centennial 57, No. 1 Manchester Valley 44

Region II

No. 2 Wilde Lake 86, No. 1 Long Reach 76

North

Region I

No. 1 City 67, No. 2 Poly 59

Region II

No. 2 Aberdeen 91, No. 5 Edgewood 55

South

Region II

No. 1 Stephen Decatur 72, No. 2 Northeast 60

CLASS 4A

East

Region I

No. 1 Meade 60, No. 2 Reservoir 51

Region II

No. 2 Broadneck 49, No. 1 South River 43

North

Region I

No. 1 Parkville 67, No. 2 Dulaney 66

Saturday

State quarterfinals

*Region champions from each classification are reseeded based on regular season winning percentage. Ties to be decided by MPSSAA tiebreakers

CLASS 1A

No. 8 Smithsburg at No. 1 Fort Hill

No. 7 Loch Raven at No. 2 Lake Clifton

No. 6 Cambridge-South Dorchester at No. 3 CMIT North

No. 5 Patterson Mill at No. 4 Edmondson

CLASS 2A

No. 8 Thomas Stone at No. 1 Wicomico

No. 7 Liberty at No. 2 Walkersville

No. 6 Largo at No. 3 Elkton/New Town or Overlea

No. 5 Elkton/New Town or Overlea at No. 4 Elkton/New Town or Overlea

CLASS 3A

No. 8 Centennial at No. 1 City or Frederick

No. 7 St. Charles at No. 2 City or Frederick

No. 6 Aberdeen or Stephen Decatur at No. 3 Damascus

No. 5 Aberdeen or Stephen Decatur at No. 4 Wilde Lake

CLASS 4A

No. 8 DuVal at No. 1 Parkville

No. 7 Wootton at No. 2 Meade

No. 6 Bowie at No. 3 Broadneck/Gaithersburg or Sherwood