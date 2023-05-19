MIAA baseball playoffs update

Kevin Seifert was impressive for Calvert Hall's baseball team Friday. The senior pitched a complete game 6-hitter as the Cardinals defeated No. 14 Mount St. Joseph in the opening round of the MIAA A Conference double elimination tournament.
MIAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday

C CONFERENCE

Game 9 (loser bracket final) - Concordia Prep 7, Beth Tfiloh 5

Friday

B CONFERENCE

Game 13 (loser bracket final) - McDonogh at St. Paul’s

A CONFERENCE

Game 9 (loser bracket final) - John Carroll at Calvert Hall

Sunday

Championship finals

at Joe Cannon Stadium

C finals - Concordia Prep vs. Key, 12 p.m.

B finals - McDonogh/St. Paul’s winner vs. Gerstell, 2:30 p.m.

A finals - John Carroll/Calvert Hall winner vs. Spalding, 5 p.m.

Monday

Championship finals (sites to be determined)

C finals (if Concordia wins Sunday) - Concordia vs. Key

B finals (if McDonogh or St. Paul’s wins Sunday) - McDonogh or St. Paul’s vs. Gerstell

A finals (if John Carroll or Calvert Hall wins Sunday) - John Carroll or Calvert Hall vs. Spalding