MIAA baseball playoffs update

MIAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Thursday
C CONFERENCE
Game 9 (loser bracket final) - Concordia Prep 7, Beth Tfiloh 5
Friday
B CONFERENCE
Game 13 (loser bracket final) - McDonogh at St. Paul’s
A CONFERENCE
Game 9 (loser bracket final) - John Carroll at Calvert Hall
Sunday
Championship finals
at Joe Cannon Stadium
C finals - Concordia Prep vs. Key, 12 p.m.
B finals - McDonogh/St. Paul’s winner vs. Gerstell, 2:30 p.m.
A finals - John Carroll/Calvert Hall winner vs. Spalding, 5 p.m.
Monday
Championship finals (sites to be determined)
C finals (if Concordia wins Sunday) - Concordia vs. Key
B finals (if McDonogh or St. Paul’s wins Sunday) - McDonogh or St. Paul’s vs. Gerstell
A finals (if John Carroll or Calvert Hall wins Sunday) - John Carroll or Calvert Hall vs. Spalding