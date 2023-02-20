MIAA basketball postseason starts Tuesday

MIAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Tuesday
B CONFERENCE
Quarterfinals
No. 5 St. John’s Catholic Prep at No. 4 Archbishop Curley
No. 6 St. Paul’s at No. 3 Severn
A CONFERENCE
Quarterfinals
No. 4 (Black) Loyola Blakefield at No. 1 (Red) Mount St. Joseph
No. 4 (Red) Glenelg Country at No. 1 (Black) St. Frances
No. 3 (Red) Archbishop Spalding at No. 2 (Black) John Carroll
No. 3 (Black) Calvert Hall at No. 2 (Red) Mount Carmel
Thursday
C CONFERENCE
Semifinals
No. 4 Cristo Rey at No. 1 Beth Tfiloh
No. 3 Park at No. 2 Saints Peter & Paul
B CONFERENCE
Semifinals
St. John’s Catholic/Curley winner at No. 1 St. Mary’s
St. Paul’s/Severn winner at No. 2 Chapelgate Christian
A CONFERENCE
Semifinals
Spalding/John Carroll winner vs. Loyola/Mount St. Joseph winner
Calvert Hall/Mount Carmel winner vs. Glenelg Country/St. Frances winner
Sunday
Championship at CEI Arena/UMBC
C final, 2 p.m.
B final, 4:30 p.m.
A final, 7 p.m.