MIAA basketball postseason starts Tuesday

A & B quarterfinals begin chase to championship end at UMBC

Published on: February 20, 2023 10:53 AM EST|Updated on: February 20, 2023 11:16 AM EST

Mount St. Joseph vs St. Frances Basketball
Mount St. Joseph senior guard Ace Valentine (center) will try to lead the No. 1 Gaels to a second straight MIAA A Conference basketball championship. Mount St. Joseph hosts Loyola Blakefield in a quarterfinal match Tuesday evening in Southwest Baltimore. (John Bowers)
MIAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday

B CONFERENCE

Quarterfinals

No. 5 St. John’s Catholic Prep at No. 4 Archbishop Curley

No. 6 St. Paul’s at No. 3 Severn

A CONFERENCE

Quarterfinals

No. 4 (Black) Loyola Blakefield at No. 1 (Red) Mount St. Joseph

No. 4 (Red) Glenelg Country at No. 1 (Black) St. Frances

No. 3 (Red) Archbishop Spalding at No. 2 (Black) John Carroll

No. 3 (Black) Calvert Hall at No. 2 (Red) Mount Carmel

Thursday

C CONFERENCE

Semifinals

No. 4 Cristo Rey at No. 1 Beth Tfiloh

No. 3 Park at No. 2 Saints Peter & Paul

B CONFERENCE

Semifinals

St. Mary's, with Casey Smith (left) and Aiden Harris, looks to become the first team to go back-to-back in the MIAA B Conference since Gerstell (2019 and 2018). The No. 12 Saints host St. John's Catholic Prep or Archbishop Curley in a semifinal Thursday in Annapolis. (Derek Toney)

St. John’s Catholic/Curley winner at No. 1 St. Mary’s

St. Paul’s/Severn winner at No. 2 Chapelgate Christian

A CONFERENCE

Semifinals

Spalding/John Carroll winner vs. Loyola/Mount St. Joseph winner

Calvert Hall/Mount Carmel winner vs. Glenelg Country/St. Frances winner

Sunday

Championship at CEI Arena/UMBC

C final, 2 p.m.

B final, 4:30 p.m.

A final, 7 p.m.