Mount Carmel flips No. 4 Mercy in IAAM basketball playoffs

The third time was the charm for Mount Carmel girls basketball. After losing twice to Mercy last week, the Cougars got the victory that mattered most Tuesday with a 47-46 decision over the fourth-ranked Magic in an IAAM A Conference quarterfinal in Northwest Baltimore.

“They worked hard getting ready for this game,” said Mount Carmel coach Rob Long. “It’s a new season now.”

Senior Anylah Davis’ jumper with 20 seconds remaining was the difference for the No. 5 seed Cougars (11-15 overall) who will play at top-seed and No. 1 McDonogh, Thursday afternoon for a spot in Monday night’s championship game at Harford Community College’s APGFCU Arena.

Mount Carmel, which fell out of the latest Baltimore Banner/VSN Top 15 after losing five of its last six regular season games including a 50-34 and 52-47 loss to Mercy last week. The Cougars pushed through in the fourth quarter Tuesday, thanks to Dania Madden.

Madden, a senior, who missed most of the opening half with a sprained ankle, scored six points in the fourth quarter including a 3-pointer to bring Mount Carmel within one.

Long said he didn’t want Milan Brown (16 points), Mercy’s leading scorer, to beat them. With several fouls to give before reaching the one-and-one free throw bonus, the Cougars fouled the Magic away from the basket. Mercy (16-9), the fourth-seed, missed a jumper with seven seconds remaining.

Davis scored 15 points for Mount Carmel, which lost by 16 points on Mercy’s homecourt last Monday, and Hawa Doumbouya added 14. Senior McKenzie Carroll finished with 10 points for Mercy.

“Our seniors didn’t want to go home yet. Dania and Anylah led by example,” said Long, whose team won the IAAM B-1 championship last year. “We know what we’re capable of.”

IAAM BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Tuesday

C CONFERENCE

Quarterfinals

No. 4 Beth Tfiloh 54, No. 5 Catholic 22

No. 3 Annapolis Area Christian 40, No. 6 Chapelgate Christian 37

B CONFERENCE

Quarterfinals

No. 1 St. Mary’s 56, No. 8 Bryn Mawr 35

No. 2 St. Timothy’s 59, No. 7 Mount de Sales 35

No. 3 Gerstell 49, No. 6 John Carroll 39

No. 5 Concordia Prep 46, No. 4 Notre Dame Prep 40

A CONFERENCE

No. 3 St. Vincent Pallotti 57, No. 6 Archbishop Spalding 23

No. 5 Mount Carmel 47, No. 4 Mercy 46

Thursday

C CONFERENCE

Semifinals

Beth Tfiloh at No. 1 Park

Annapolis Area Christian at No. 2 Indian Creek

B CONFERENCE

Semifinals

Concordia at St. Mary’s

Gerstell at St. Timothy’s

A CONFERENCE

Mount Carmel at No. 1 McDonogh

Pallotti at No. 2 St. Frances

Monday

Finals at APGFCU Arena/Harford Community College

C final - Beth Tfiloh/Park winner vs. Annapolis Area Christian/Indian Creek winner, 2 p.m.

B final - Concordia/St. Mary’s winner vs. Gerstell/St. Timothy’s winner, 4 p.m.