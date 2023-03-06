Mount St. Joseph basketball goes out with another Baltimore Catholic League title

Hansberry capped his short but plentiful Mount St. Joseph career with a second straight BCL Tournament Most Valuable Player award, the first back-to-back effort since Adrian “Ace” Baldwin won three in a row for St. Frances (2018-2020). The University of Illinois recruit, who was selected the Catholic League’s top player for the 2022-23 regular season is the first to claim the player of the year and tournament MVP honors in the same season since former Gael star Phil Booth in 2014.