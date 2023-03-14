National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Awards set to return to in-person format

The Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame will be hosting the 60th Annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Baltimore County, Maryland, starting at 6:00 p.m.

The dinner will recognize and celebrate 70 football scholar athletes from the Greater Baltimore area, which includes Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Howard counties. Moreover, the dinner will also honor the top area scholastic and college football teams, with five regional scholarship winners receiving $20,000 in scholarship money.

The Ben Eaton Sr. Championship Award, which honors the legacy of the former Dunbar football coach, will be presented by The Greater Baltimore Chapter to the Maryland Class 1A/2A champion Dunbar High School Poets of Baltimore City and the Class 2A champion Milford Mill Academy of Baltimore County. Additionally, the evening’s program will recognize St. Frances Academy with the A. Paul Menton Award for being the top-rated high school program in the Baltimore area and one of the top scholastic programs in the United States. Furthermore, the chapter will present its Herb Armstrong Service To Football Award to Bruce Cunningham, the former Sports Director from Channel 45, who retired last year after a 31-year tenure in broadcasting in the Baltimore area.

The event will be hosted by Scott Garceau, a well-known local TV and radio sports personality who is currently working as a play-by-play announcer for the Baltimore Orioles. This dinner is widely recognized as the largest and most prestigious event of its kind in the country.

Scholar Athlete Honorees:

Brayden Bae, Long Reach Lightning

Basil Bentley, Loch Raven Raiders

Ajuan Blackwell , Lake Clifton Lakers

Rory Blanchard, Oakdale Bears

Jaylin Bolden, Kenwood Bluebirds

Pierre Boliong-Amang, Carver Bears

Ra-Is Booth, Poly Engineers

Kevaun Briscoe, Dundalk Owls

Jack Camarote ,Middletown Knights

Nicholas Carter III, Patterson Clippers

Wyatt Cotton, St. Mary’s Saints

Lance Courson, South River Seahawks

Michael Cox II, Archbishop Curley Friars

Christopher Dancy, Western Tech Wolverines

Luke Dawson, North Harford Hawks

Jakob DeMarino, C. Milton Wright Mustangs

William Dickinson, Severn Admirals

Sam Evans, Liberty Lions

Josh Fedd, Dunbar Poets

Mason Fisher, Westminster Owls

Ethan Genos, Brunswick Railroaders

Brennan Gielner, Edgewood Rams

Allan Gushue, Gilman Greyhounds

William Hartman, Franklin Indians

Lamar Heath, New Town Titans

Travis Heath, Parkville Knights

Hamilton Hudson, Havre de Grace Warriors

Larry Hurst, Chesapeake (AA) Cougars

Nathaniel Jackson, Loyola Blakefield Dons

Alex Jenkins, Patapsco Patriots

Porter Jensen, Arundel Wildcats

Samuel Jordan, Mt. Hebron Vikings

Nick Kelley, Manchester Valley Mavericks

Antonio Lazzaro, Perry Hall Gators

Dominick Lott, Forest Park Foresters

Justin Mangin, John Carroll Patriots

Jacob Matson, Patterson Mill Huskies

Shamar Molock, Towson Generals

Grady Moran, Hereford Bulls

Patrick O’Keefe, Calvert Hall Cardinals

Daniel Ogunmodede, Chesapeake (BC) Bayhawks

Chidiebube Okwukaogu, Overlea Falcons

Oluwademilade Omopariola, Woodlawn Warriors

Colin Perrier, Century Knights

Hunter Petrovia, Sparrows Point Pointers

Paul Poknis, Archbishop Spalding Cavaliers

Jaden Reis, St. Vincent Pallotti Panthers

Mekhi Rice, Dulaney Lions

Jackson Richmond, Winters Mill Falcons

Mason Ritter, Catonsville Comets

Miles Scott, Atholton Raiders

Collin Sewell, Walkersville Lions

Brian Shuba, Eastern Tech Mavericks

Cole Smith, Fallston Cougars

Elijah Sow, Wilde Lake Wildcats

James Tate, Francis Scott Key Eagles

Seth Taylor, Boys’ Latin Lakers

Dorian Tema, St. John’s Catholic Prep Vikings

Sterling Thomas, Mervo Mustangs

Andrew Truong, Pikesville Panthers

Tyler Tunstalle, City Knights

Darren Underwood, Mt. St. Joseph Gaels

Alexander Visconti, Bel Air Bobcats

Jake Wanner, Broadneck Bruins

Carter Watson, Centennial Eagles

Damen Wells, Reginald F. Lewis Falcons

Sean Williams Jr., Milford Mill Millers

Tyler Windsor, River Hill Hawks

Kyle Wood, Old Mill Patriots