National Football Foundation Scholar Athlete Awards set to return to in-person format

The Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame will be hosting the 60th Annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner in-person for the first time since the pandemic. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Martin’s West in Woodlawn, Baltimore County, Maryland, starting at 6:00 p.m.
The dinner will recognize and celebrate 70 football scholar athletes from the Greater Baltimore area, which includes Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Howard counties. Moreover, the dinner will also honor the top area scholastic and college football teams, with five regional scholarship winners receiving $20,000 in scholarship money.
The Ben Eaton Sr. Championship Award, which honors the legacy of the former Dunbar football coach, will be presented by The Greater Baltimore Chapter to the Maryland Class 1A/2A champion Dunbar High School Poets of Baltimore City and the Class 2A champion Milford Mill Academy of Baltimore County. Additionally, the evening’s program will recognize St. Frances Academy with the A. Paul Menton Award for being the top-rated high school program in the Baltimore area and one of the top scholastic programs in the United States. Furthermore, the chapter will present its Herb Armstrong Service To Football Award to Bruce Cunningham, the former Sports Director from Channel 45, who retired last year after a 31-year tenure in broadcasting in the Baltimore area.
The event will be hosted by Scott Garceau, a well-known local TV and radio sports personality who is currently working as a play-by-play announcer for the Baltimore Orioles. This dinner is widely recognized as the largest and most prestigious event of its kind in the country.
Scholar Athlete Honorees:
