National lacrosse tournament back in Columbia

The National High School Lacrosse Showcase, one of the premier events on the national summer circuit, starts Thursday at Blandair Park in Columbia.
The event, founded by McDonogh coach Andy Hilgartner and legendary former Boys’ Latin coach Bob Shriver, takes place over the next two weeks, starting with the Red Session. Local teams Archbishop Spalding, John Carroll, Mount St. Joseph, and Route 152 (Fallston) will be in action.
Eight teams will advance out of pool play Thursday into Friday’s playoffs. The championship game will be Friday afternoon at 3.
The White Session takes place next Thursday and Friday.
Here is Thursday’s pool play schedule for the local teams.
John Carroll vs. Memphis (TN) School, 9 a.m.
Team 152 vs. St. Alban’s (D.C.), 9 a.m.
Mount St. Joseph vs. Highland Park (TX), 10 a.m.
John Carroll vs. Lake Mary (FL), 11 a.m.
Spalding vs. Lawrenceville (N.J.), 12 p.m.
Team 152 vs. Good Counsel, 12 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph vs. Ridgewood (N.J.), 1 p.m.
John Carroll vs. The Heights, 2 p.m.
Spalding vs. Roswell (GA), 3 p.m.
Team 152 vs. Malvern (PA) Prep, 3 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph vs. Springfield (PA), 4 p.m.
Spalding vs. Hill School (PA), 6 p.m.
Marsh gains Kelly honor
A.J. Marsh added to his impressive postseason resume. The McDonogh defensemen was named the C. Markland Kelly North Region Player of the Year at the annual Kelly Award banquet in Annapolis Sunday afternoon.
Marsh, who will attend the Naval Academy, was the Baltimore Banner/VSN Player of the Year after helping the No. 1 Eagles to a second straight MIAA A Conference championship.
Jackson Shaw, who led undefeated Broadneck to its first state championship in nearly 30 years, was selected the top player in Class 4A. After helping Mount Hebron to a second straight 3A state final, senior midfielder Maverick Smith was named the 3A recipient.
Fallston’s faceoff specialist Aiden Dixon repeated as the best player in 1A. Dixon will play lacrosse and football at Division II Anderson University in South Carolina.
Georgetown Prep attack Nate Kabiri was the recipient of the C. Markland Kelly Award as the top lacrosse player in Maryland this spring.