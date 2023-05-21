Next stop Joe Cannon for MIAA baseball playoffs

McDonogh drops St. Paul’s for B finals berth; Concordia and Key to start Championship Sunday

VSN Staff

Published on: May 21, 2023 2:16 AM EDT

(JOHN_BOWERS)
MIAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Friday

B CONFERENCE

Game 13 (loser bracket final) - McDonogh 8, St. Paul’s 5

A CONFERENCE

Game 9 (loser bracket final) - Calvert Hall 4, John Carroll 3

Sunday

Championship finals

at Joe Cannon Stadium

C finals - Concordia Prep vs. Key, 12 p.m.

B finals - McDonogh vs. Gerstell, 2:30 p.m.

A finals - Calvert Hall vs. Spalding, 5 p.m.

Monday

Championship finals (sites to be determined)

C finals (if Concordia wins Sunday) - Concordia vs. Key

B finals (if McDonoghwins Sunday) - McDonogh vs. Gerstell

A finals (Calvert Hall wins Sunday) - Calvert Hall vs. Spalding