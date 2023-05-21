Next stop Joe Cannon for MIAA baseball playoffs

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
MIAA BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Friday
B CONFERENCE
Game 13 (loser bracket final) - McDonogh 8, St. Paul’s 5
A CONFERENCE
Game 9 (loser bracket final) - Calvert Hall 4, John Carroll 3
Sunday
Championship finals
at Joe Cannon Stadium
C finals - Concordia Prep vs. Key, 12 p.m.
B finals - McDonogh vs. Gerstell, 2:30 p.m.
A finals - Calvert Hall vs. Spalding, 5 p.m.
Monday
Championship finals (sites to be determined)
C finals (if Concordia wins Sunday) - Concordia vs. Key
B finals (if McDonoghwins Sunday) - McDonogh vs. Gerstell
A finals (Calvert Hall wins Sunday) - Calvert Hall vs. Spalding