Next stop: Stevenson University

Dulaney, Fallston, Liberty, Manchester Valley, Severna Park and Towson headed to Owings Mills with state glory at stake

VSN Staff

Published on: May 21, 2023 2:53 PM EDT

Towson vs Dulaney girls lacrosse
(John Bowers)
MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT

State semifinals

Friday

CLASS 1A

at Wheaton

Fallston 21, Smithsburg 9

at Bel Air

Liberty 19, Perryville 1

CLASS 3A

at Crofton

Severna Park 13, Westminster 12 (OT)

Saturday

CLASS 2A

at Bel Air

Manchester Valley 11, C. Milton Wright 10

at Havre de Grace

Middletown 17, Hereford 4

CLASS 3A

at Paint Branch

Towson 14, Linganore 6

CLASS 4A

at Bel Air

Dulaney 17, Walter Johnson 6

at Crofton

Broadneck 17, North County 4

STATE FINALS

at Mustang Stadium/Stevenson University

Tuesday

CLASS 1A final - Fallston vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

CLASS 4A final - Dulaney vs. Broadneck, 8 p.m.

Thursday

CLASS 3A final - Towson vs. Severna Park, 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A final - Middletown vs. Manchester Valley, 8 p.m.