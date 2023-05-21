Next stop: Stevenson University

MPSSAA GIRLS LACROSSE TOURNAMENT
State semifinals
Friday
CLASS 1A
at Wheaton
Fallston 21, Smithsburg 9
at Bel Air
Liberty 19, Perryville 1
CLASS 3A
at Crofton
Severna Park 13, Westminster 12 (OT)
Saturday
CLASS 2A
at Bel Air
Manchester Valley 11, C. Milton Wright 10
at Havre de Grace
Middletown 17, Hereford 4
CLASS 3A
at Paint Branch
Towson 14, Linganore 6
CLASS 4A
at Bel Air
Dulaney 17, Walter Johnson 6
at Crofton
Broadneck 17, North County 4
STATE FINALS
at Mustang Stadium/Stevenson University
Tuesday
CLASS 1A final - Fallston vs. Liberty, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
CLASS 4A final - Dulaney vs. Broadneck, 8 p.m.
Thursday
CLASS 3A final - Towson vs. Severna Park, 4 p.m.
CLASS 2A final - Middletown vs. Manchester Valley, 8 p.m.